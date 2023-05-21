Video
Sunday, 21 May, 2023
Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre launches restaurant The Ilish

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre launched a one of a kind Mediterranean restaurant called 'The ILISH' on Thursday. For those with an adventurous palate, this is a great opportunity to find new twists on the familiar feel, as there are only few Mediterranean themed restaurants in Dhaka, says a press release.

The Ilish has been launched on grounds at 16th floor Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre at 23 Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Sharani, Tejgaon, Dhaka - 1208 and it has been started commercially on 19th May.

Ilish brings in this new assortment of dishes to explore the common roots between Bengali and Mediterranean culinary culture. With fish being one of the primary food sources of both regions, we have a lot in common about the dietary habits that shaped up through our individual history.

Yet, the exotic recipes of the Mediterranean will offer a new and exciting experience for anyone looking for something different and exquisite. Which is why with influences from all throughout the Mediterranean, The Ilish offers the finest gourmet dining experience. It includes dishes from the Maghreb, Levant, and Turkish, as well as Italian, French, Spanish, and Greek.

The fine taste and the tantalizing flavors can be experienced in dishes like the 'Mediterranean Harira Soup' which is a Moroccan lentil and chickpea soup that can tickle the fancy of a vegetarian diet, or the classic French 'Bouillabaisse' to fit the francophile mood.

Turkish food is already quite popular in Bangladesh, The Ilish further adds to it by bringing in their gourmet Turkish cuisines such as the 'Beef Koobideh and Adana', a combination of the two most famous Mediterranean kebabs and plenty more to choose from a versatile menu.

The restaurant space has a breathable 2,700 square feet area which can seat 60 people at a time. The Ilish is not just about enjoying Mediterranean meals but it's about the authentic Mediterranean experience which is further provided by the gorgeous decor of the restaurant interior.
 
With cultural themes from Turkey, France, Spain, Greece, Lebanon and a general Mediterranean air about it, patrons can taste the Mediterranean not just through the food but through the entire time they spend in Ilish.


