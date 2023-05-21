realme C55: A story of empowering young students







Adding to that, the device has been priced keeping the youth in mind.



The 6GB RAM/128GB ROM variant of the device can be purchased at only BDT 18,999 while the 8GB RAM/256GB ROM variant costs BDT 22,999 only (VAT applicable), says a press release.

Today's youth represent tomorrow's future; hence, in this digital age, it is imperative for the youth to be equipped with top-notch innovation across all aspects.



This is exactly what the newest addition to realme's champion C-series, C55, is doing. Featuring four segment-first features enhanced with realme's leap forward technology, this device is perfect for the students and young users of the country.



Boasting the only 64MP AI Camera in-segment, along with an 8MP selfie camera and 2MP B&W lens, the device enables today's young photography enthusiasts and content creators to commemorate moments through stunning photos and videos.



Besides, with up to 16GB dynamic RAM and 256GB Champion storage, realme C55 has the largest storage that can be found in segment.



Hence, young users can store all that they need without worrying about the device slowing down. Be it photos, videos or study materials, deleting important data is no more necessary.



The device also holds the power of the fastest-in-segment 33W SUPERVOOC charge, accompanied by a 5000mAh massive battery.



Hence, be it all day of classes or a day-out with friends, young users no more have to worry about running out of charge!

Looking at this one-of-a-kind device, it can be said very easily that realme has carefully examined what the present generation is looking for, and incorporated all its findings into this one device.



Hence, without any doubt, realme C55 holds the capability of empowering today's young students with its leap-forward innovation, while preparing them for what the future holds!



