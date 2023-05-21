Mitsubishi to equip S'pore's power with hydrogen-ready gas turbines





Meranti Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore's Energy Market Authority, Friday broke ground on its first-ever power station.



The groundbreaking ceremony was graced by Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr. Tan See Leng and many industry players, says a company press release.



Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.



(MHI), will design, manufacture, procure and construct the 680MW power station. It is expected to be in commercial operation by mid-2025.



Situated on Jurong Island, the new facility will feature an open cycle gas turbine (OCGT) configuration capable of fast start up and rapidly ramping up power production to deliver electricity on demand.



Once fully operational, the power station will help minimize the risk of energy disruption and enhance overall grid stability in Singapore.



As part of the consortium, Mitsubishi Power will design and manufacture two 340MW M701F-Series gas turbines and generators and also supply related auxiliary equipment.



F-Series gas turbines have a long history with 312 units sold globally and accumulated more than 20 million operating hours.



On top of this proven technology in ensuring the reliable power supply in Singapore, the gas turbines are designed to operate with a 30% hydrogen fuel mix and can be configured for 100% hydrogen firing in the future.



JEL will undertake design and supply of Balance of Plant (BOP) equipment and overall construction works for the power station. AECOM is engaged as the Owner's Engineer to oversee project management and implementation.



A 10-year long-term service agreement (LTSA) for gas turbines and generators was also awarded to Mitsubishi Power to support the stable commercial operation of the power station.



Tan Chor Kiat, Managing Director of Meranti Power, said: "Incorporating rapid-response gas turbines into our power grid is a significant step towards ensuring stable and reliable power for end- users.



Being hydrogen-ready, this power plant will also support Singapore's efforts to transition to lower-carbon fuel sources.



We look forward to working with our trusted partners Mitsubishi Power and Jurong Engineering to bring this innovative project to fruition."



Takao Tsukui, Executive Vice President of Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., said: "It is our great honor to be involved in this important project that will contribute to the stable supply of electricity in Singapore, and we are confident our proven F-series gas turbines will deliver reliable electricity in rapid response to the changing demands of its energy needs."



