

Honda launches CBR 150R Indonesia Version 2023



The CBR 150R Indonesia Version 2023 is marketed in ABS Type with3 colors, namely Victory Red Black, Honda Tricolor and MotoGP Edition.



CBR 150R Indonesia Version 2023 is attractively priced BDT. 565,000 for Tricolor and Victory Red Black;BDT. 575,000 for MotoGP Edition which can be availed from 18 May 2023 at any Honda Exclusive Authorized Dealership nationwide.

High performance and agile character, coupled with a fresher body design, make the CBR 150R Indonesia Version 2023 even more qualified as a riding partner who can increase confidence in living various lifestyles.



The latest stripe of the CBR 150R Indonesia Version 2023 is embedded in all variants, strengthening the appearance of the body which forms an aggressive character on motorbikes, Honda also provides special changes to the Tri-Color variant through the Golden Rim Color.



In addition to embedding a new stripe, Bangladesh Honda Private Limited also presents more variation of Victory Red Black and MotoGP Edition for providing more diverse choices for 150cc sports bike lovers in Bangladesh.



Being a sports fairing motorcycle with the lightest weight in its class, the CBR 150R Indonesia Version 2023 provides a "racy" riding style supported by the embedding of Separated Function Fork - Big Piston (SFF-Big Piston) inverted.



This component can provide a sense of comfort, making the motorcycle more stable during daily riding, especially when riding at high speed. Embedding the suspension makes handling more agile with the best control that blends in with the needs of urbanites.



Its high performance is supported by a liquid-cooled 150cc DOHC engine capable of producing a maximum power of up to 12.6 kW (17.1 PS) @9,000 rpm and peak torque of 14.4 Nm @7,000 rpm. Combined with a 6-speed transmission, this runway can bring the CBR 150R Indonesia Version 2023 from 0-200 meters in just 10.6 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 127 km/hour.



The Assist/Slipper Clutch feature functions to prevent the rear tire from slipping caused by the engine brake during extreme downshifts. Through the application of this feature, the rider can also experience a much lighter clutch operation.



The CBR 150R Indonesia Version 2023 is still supported by many other excellent features, including the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) which is accompanied by an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) functioning to activate the right-left turn signal simultaneously when applying a sudden brake which has been implemented on several Big Bike models.



Wavy Disc Brakes emphasize the sporty appearance. Full Digital Meter shows all necessary information a rider wants.



