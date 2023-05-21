

Role of private sector for achieving SDGs underscored



Large number of participants attended the event. Md. Akhter Hossain, Principal Coordinator (SDGs Affairs), Prime Minister's Office (PMO), was the chief guest in the event.



Md. Jashim Uddin, President, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) was special guest. Professor Dr. Ataur Rahman Belal FCMA, Professor of Accounting and Sustainability at Birmingham Business School presented the keynote paper.

Dr. Ataur Rahman Belal presented a well-developed and thoughtful keynote paper in which he presented the SDG framework to examine the role of accounting in SDG implementation.



President of Md. Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA of ICMAB said ICMAB's vision is to help Bangladesh become an industrialized nation by promoting and regulating Cost and Management Accounting profession to enhance economic competitiveness and quality of life.



To meet the SDG targets by 2030 and create a SMART Bangladesh by 2041, the Cost and Management Accountants' professional knowledge and skill will play a pivotal role.



FBCCI president said usually the private sector plays a crucial role in driving economic growth and job creation. Now It is well-positioned now to contribute significantly to implementing the SDGs.



Chief Guest of the Program Mr. Md. Akhter Hossain, Principal Coordinator (SDGs Affairs) at Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in his address said "Digital Bangladesh' vision of the Government has already created digital backbone and infrastructure across the country.



We are at early birds in 16 indicators, and are on-track in 42 indicators facing the trying time of Covid-19 pandemic. The average GDP growth in the last fourteen years has been 6.7 per cent. The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) organized a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) on 18 May 2023 on "Implementation of SDGs: Role of private sector and accounting profession" at its Ruhul Kuddus Auditorium Nilkhet Dhaka.Large number of participants attended the event. Md. Akhter Hossain, Principal Coordinator (SDGs Affairs), Prime Minister's Office (PMO), was the chief guest in the event.Md. Jashim Uddin, President, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) was special guest. Professor Dr. Ataur Rahman Belal FCMA, Professor of Accounting and Sustainability at Birmingham Business School presented the keynote paper.Dr. Ataur Rahman Belal presented a well-developed and thoughtful keynote paper in which he presented the SDG framework to examine the role of accounting in SDG implementation.President of Md. Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA of ICMAB said ICMAB's vision is to help Bangladesh become an industrialized nation by promoting and regulating Cost and Management Accounting profession to enhance economic competitiveness and quality of life.To meet the SDG targets by 2030 and create a SMART Bangladesh by 2041, the Cost and Management Accountants' professional knowledge and skill will play a pivotal role.FBCCI president said usually the private sector plays a crucial role in driving economic growth and job creation. Now It is well-positioned now to contribute significantly to implementing the SDGs.Chief Guest of the Program Mr. Md. Akhter Hossain, Principal Coordinator (SDGs Affairs) at Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in his address said "Digital Bangladesh' vision of the Government has already created digital backbone and infrastructure across the country.We are at early birds in 16 indicators, and are on-track in 42 indicators facing the trying time of Covid-19 pandemic. The average GDP growth in the last fourteen years has been 6.7 per cent.