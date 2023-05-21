

GP's Bioscope brings Black War: Mission Extreme 2



Directed by Sunny Sanwar and Faisal Ahmed, Black War: Mission Extreme 2 is an action-thriller movie that revolves around the theme of terrorism.



Starring Arifin Shuvoo, the film promises an absorbing story of the police force and their heroism as they embark on a gripping war against terrorism.

The movie also features great actors like Shahiduzzaman Selim, Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, and more. For critiques, it is an ideal watch for thrill-seekers who love action-packed movies.



Black War: Mission Extreme 2 was released in January this year, and now the blockbuster hit is available to stream on digital media for the first time. Fans can now enjoy the movie for free on the go or from the comfort of their homes on their preferred devices, eliminating the hassle to visit cinema halls.



"Bioscope's commitment to cater to customers choice of content has made Black War a huge success.



We're thrilled to see the incredible response that 'Black War' has received from audiences in Bangladesh," said Hitesh Sood, Head of Service Bundling and Digital Content, Grameenphone. He added, "At Bioscope, we're committed to bringing the best and most engaging content for our users, and this film is a prime example of that.".



Subsequently, a special success celebration was held at GP House on 14th May with Arifin Shuvoo, Misha Showdagar, Shumit Sengupta and Director Faisal Ahmed. Arifin Shuvoo said "The team of Black war has been perfecting this project for 3 years.



Each scene was carefully shot and we are delighted to see the results."



To watch 'Black War: Mission Extreme 2' for free on Bioscope, one can download the app or visit the platform's website (click here).



The movie is available exclusively on Bioscope, so fans should not miss out on the chance to experience the latest chapter in the Mission Extreme universe! For more information about Black War: Mission Extreme 2 and other exciting content on Bioscope, please follow the platform's social media pages.



