Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 May, 2023, 6:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP's Bioscope brings Black War: Mission Extreme 2

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Business Desk

GP's Bioscope brings Black War: Mission Extreme 2

GP's Bioscope brings Black War: Mission Extreme 2

Bioscope, the leading OTT outlet from Grameenphone, has announced the release of the blockbuster hit movie 'Black War: Mission Extreme 2' to unleash the thrills beyond the big screen!

Directed by Sunny Sanwar and Faisal Ahmed, Black War: Mission Extreme 2 is an action-thriller movie that revolves around the theme of terrorism.

Starring Arifin Shuvoo, the film promises an absorbing story of the police force and their heroism as they embark on a gripping war against terrorism.

The movie also features great actors like Shahiduzzaman Selim, Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, and more. For critiques, it is an ideal watch for thrill-seekers who love action-packed movies.

Black War: Mission Extreme 2 was released in January this year, and now the blockbuster hit is available to stream on digital media for the first time. Fans can now enjoy the movie for free on the go or from the comfort of their homes on their preferred devices, eliminating the hassle to visit cinema halls.

"Bioscope's commitment to cater to customers choice of content has made Black War a huge success.

We're thrilled to see the incredible response that 'Black War' has received from audiences in Bangladesh," said Hitesh Sood, Head of Service Bundling and Digital Content, Grameenphone. He added, "At Bioscope, we're committed to bringing the best and most engaging content for our users, and this film is a prime example of that.".

Subsequently, a special success celebration was held at GP House on 14th May with Arifin Shuvoo, Misha Showdagar, Shumit Sengupta and Director Faisal Ahmed. Arifin Shuvoo said "The team of Black war has been perfecting this project for 3 years.

Each scene was carefully shot and we are delighted to see the results."
 
To watch 'Black War: Mission Extreme 2' for free on Bioscope, one can download the app or visit the platform's website (click here).

The movie is available exclusively on Bioscope, so fans should not miss out on the chance to experience the latest chapter in the Mission Extreme universe! For more information about Black War: Mission Extreme 2 and other exciting content on Bioscope, please follow the platform's social media pages.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Uzbekistan keen to have more trade with Bangladesh
Import of man-made fibre by BD rising amidst rising demand
29 Bangladeshi hotels, resorts to vie for in S Asian travel awards
ERF, BCCCI launch media contest on BD-China trade, investment
Health, occupational safety should be ensured to boost exports
Salman for resuming two-way Dhaka direct flight
Bangladesh Jute Spinners Association holds 44th AGM
Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre launches restaurant The Ilish


Latest News
25 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail over violence at SCBA
Case filed against four people over theft of newborn
Worker dies after falling off ladder in city
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Nineteen Covid cases reported in 24hrs
One dengue patient die, 33 hospitalised in 24hrs
Saudi envoy calls on President Shahabuddin
495 BNP men sued over AL-BNP clash in Patuakhali
Jahangir says ACC is being used to harass him
Court asked to submit report over Gulistan explosion June 20
Most Read News
Singer Nobel becomes habituated to drinking everyday: DB
Woman crashed by pick-up after falling from rickshaw in city
First hajj flight with 419 pilgrims leaves Dhaka on Sunday
Rail link of Sylhet with Dhaka, Ctg resumes after 15 hours
Gender biasness in the age of automation
PM calls on President
Train derails in Moulvibazar, rail link with Sylhet cut off
Sheikh Hasina must leave power -- it's our only demand: Fakhrul
Singer Noble arrested
25 injured in BNP-AL clash in Patuakhali
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft