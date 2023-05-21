Video
bKash offers instant cashback at 4 amusement parks

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

bKash is offering instant cashback on payment at four amusement parks- Fantasy Kingdom, Water Kingdom, Foy's Lake and Sea World - to let the customers enjoy exciting rides, water sports and nature with their near and dear ones.
 
Customers can avail Tk 300 instant cashback on a minimum payment of Tk 950 through bKash at Fantasy Kingdom and Water Kingdom amusement parks located at the outskirts of Dhaka.

They can enjoy the cashback offer twice, means Tk 600 cashback during the offer till June 30, nest, says a press release.

Like this, users can avail Tk 200 instant cashback on a minimum payment of Tk 500 through bKash at Foy's Lake and Sea World in Chattogram. They can avail the offer twice as well, means Tk. 400 during the offer till June 30, 2023.

Users can make payments through bKash app or by dialing USSD code *247#. Details of the offers are available in these links- Tk 600 offer at Fantasy Kingdom | bKash and Tk 400 offer at Foy's Lake! | bKash.


