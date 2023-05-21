bKash offers instant cashback at 4 amusement parks







Customers can avail Tk 300 instant cashback on a minimum payment of Tk 950 through bKash at Fantasy Kingdom and Water Kingdom amusement parks located at the outskirts of Dhaka.



They can enjoy the cashback offer twice, means Tk 600 cashback during the offer till June 30, nest, says a press release.

Like this, users can avail Tk 200 instant cashback on a minimum payment of Tk 500 through bKash at Foy's Lake and Sea World in Chattogram. They can avail the offer twice as well, means Tk. 400 during the offer till June 30, 2023.



Users can make payments through bKash app or by dialing USSD code *247#. Details of the offers are available in these links- Tk 600 offer at Fantasy Kingdom | bKash and Tk 400 offer at Foy's Lake! | bKash.



