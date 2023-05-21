Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 May, 2023, 6:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Illegal cylinder  filling a great threat to LPG industry’

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Desk

‘Illegal cylinder  filling a great threat to LPG industry’

‘Illegal cylinder  filling a great threat to LPG industry’

Cylinder illegal filling is a great threat to the LPG industry in Bangladesh. It is a dangerous practice that can lead to explosions and fires.
 
Participants in a webinar on Cylinder illegal filling, its adverse effect to the business and economy, organised by  Energypac said on Thursday, says a press release.

Abu Sayed Raza, Chief Business Officer G-Gas LPG chaired the event where as M Muntasir Alam from Bexiomco LPG; Md. Hasin Parvez CEO of Green Fuel Technologies LTD  and Secretary General of Autogas Owners Association graced the webinar with their valuable speech.

The ratio of LPG cylinder illegal filling in Bangladesh is high. Means they are filled with LPG from a different source than the one they were originally filled with.

As per the Bangladesh government policy, no one is allowed to fill LPG cylinder outside authorized LPG plant. Even LPG operators cannot fill each other cylinder without proper agreement or legal compliance.

The current government policy draws strong attention to the companies who are conducting cylinder filling violating laws.

As per the law, there must be a Standard Uniform agreement between refueling stations and government approved operators and distributors of liquid petroleum gas.
 
Auto-gas refueling stations and government approved operator and distributors of liquid petroleum gas must comply with the directives stipulated in this agreement. Also, autogas refueling stations are required to sell Autogas purchased from contracted LPG marketing companies.

Regarding restrictions on filling LPG in portable containers, LPG shall not be filled in any portable container other than a fuel container attached to the engine known to the motor or any other automatic engine from an LPG dispensing station engaged in supplying fuel to automatic engines.

There are a number of risk factors associated with LPG cylinder illegal filling. The use of substandard cylinders and valves, use of incorrect filling procedures, mixing of different types of LPG. These risk factors can lead to explosions and fires.

In fact, there have been a number of accidents in Bangladesh that have been caused by LPG cylinder illegal filling.
 
Abu Sayed Raja said, "LPG companies are being affected by cylinder illegal filling in a number of ways.

They are losing customers to illegal operators. They are also facing increased costs due to the need to replace damaged cylinders."

Speakers urged on the government initiatives to prevent cylinder filling by Increasing the number of inspections of LPG filling stations, imposing stricter penalties for those who are caught illegal-filling cylinders, raising awareness of the dangers of LPG cylinder illegal filling among consumers and society.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Uzbekistan keen to have more trade with Bangladesh
Import of man-made fibre by BD rising amidst rising demand
29 Bangladeshi hotels, resorts to vie for in S Asian travel awards
ERF, BCCCI launch media contest on BD-China trade, investment
Health, occupational safety should be ensured to boost exports
Salman for resuming two-way Dhaka direct flight
Bangladesh Jute Spinners Association holds 44th AGM
Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre launches restaurant The Ilish


Latest News
25 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail over violence at SCBA
Case filed against four people over theft of newborn
Worker dies after falling off ladder in city
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Nineteen Covid cases reported in 24hrs
One dengue patient die, 33 hospitalised in 24hrs
Saudi envoy calls on President Shahabuddin
495 BNP men sued over AL-BNP clash in Patuakhali
Jahangir says ACC is being used to harass him
Court asked to submit report over Gulistan explosion June 20
Most Read News
Singer Nobel becomes habituated to drinking everyday: DB
Woman crashed by pick-up after falling from rickshaw in city
First hajj flight with 419 pilgrims leaves Dhaka on Sunday
Rail link of Sylhet with Dhaka, Ctg resumes after 15 hours
Gender biasness in the age of automation
PM calls on President
Train derails in Moulvibazar, rail link with Sylhet cut off
Sheikh Hasina must leave power -- it's our only demand: Fakhrul
Singer Noble arrested
25 injured in BNP-AL clash in Patuakhali
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft