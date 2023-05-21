Video
Midland Bank, Southeast University sign cash management deal

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

Midland Bank Limited recently signed MoU regarding 'Midland Corporate Payroll Package and Midland Cash Management' agreement to facilitate the Employee Payroll Accounts and Cash Management System of Southeast University.

Under the agreement, the employees of SEU will enjoy preferential banking facilities and benefits from of Midland Bank.

The University will also enjoy the modern online Cash Management solution using MCM from the bank, said a press release.

Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, vice chancellor of Southeast University and Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank, signed the agreements on behalf of their respective organisations at the SEU Campus, Tejgoan, Dhaka.

The managing director of MDB described various products and services of Bank. He also mentioned the benefits of MDB CPP and MCM facilities specially designed for the corporate organisation. The Vice Chancellor expressed satisfaction and congratulated Midland Bank for signing the deal.

Prof. Dr. ANM Meshquat Uddin, adviser to Board of Trust,  Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), registrar, Wing Commander Md. Abdul Hafiz Sarker (Retd), chief coordinator of BoT, Mohammad Tarik Al Jalil, secretary of BoT, Md. Abdul Motin, FCA, director, Finance and Mohammad Imtiaj, director, BCPR of Southeast University; Mohammad Javed Tarek Khan, head of Institutional Banking Division, Mostofa Maynul Hasan, head of Banani Branch, Prashanta Kumar Saha, head of Institutional Liability Unit of Midland Bank and other officials from both the organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.


