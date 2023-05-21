

Premier Cement increases production capacity using world class technology



The commercial production at the new factory of Premier Cement Mills PLC began recently.



The new factory has increased Premier Cement's daily production capacity to almost 25000 tonnes of cement, which was previously 8,000 tonnes.

New plant has been set up by using the updated vertical roller mill (VRM) technology. The Denmark-based cement manufacturer FLSmidth has supplied the machinery to the company.



VRM technology allows high-quality cement to be produced at a low cost and in a small space. Also, it is less harmful to the environment compared to other technologies.



FLSmidth's vertical roller mill now use in Premier Cement Plant at Munshiganj.



Premier Cement was established in 2001 with its 1st Unit having a production capacity of only 0.6 million tons per annum and got listed on the stock exchanges in 2013.



Now the company is looking towards the future in cementing its position as the chief contributor in Building our Nation, with an aggregate production capacity of 8 Million Ton per annum.



It is mentioned, the use of vertical roller mills instead of conventional 'ball' mills started a decade ago. Now new versions of this technology are coming. The new vertical roller mill incorporates the latest digital and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.



Premier Cement Managing Director Mohammed Amirul Haque said, 'Productivity and product quality cannot be improved to the ultimate level with conventional technology. It is possible with advanced technology. As the advanced technology is energy efficient and environment friendly, it can be used to produce better quality products. In this way, the use of new technology will accelerate industrialization in Bangladesh'.



