Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 May, 2023, 6:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Premier Cement increases production capacity using world class technology

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Business Desk

Premier Cement increases production capacity using world class technology

Premier Cement increases production capacity using world class technology

Premier Cement has increased production capacity using world-class technology.
 
The commercial production at the new factory of Premier Cement Mills PLC began recently.
 
The new factory has increased Premier Cement's daily production capacity to almost 25000 tonnes of cement, which was previously 8,000 tonnes.
 
New plant has been set up by using the updated vertical roller mill (VRM) technology. The Denmark-based cement manufacturer FLSmidth has supplied the machinery to the company.

VRM technology allows high-quality cement to be produced at a low cost and in a small space. Also, it is less harmful to the environment compared to other technologies.

FLSmidth's vertical roller mill now use in Premier Cement Plant at Munshiganj.
 
Premier Cement was established in 2001 with its 1st Unit having a production capacity of only 0.6 million tons per annum and got listed on the stock exchanges in 2013.

Now the company is looking towards the future in cementing its position as the chief contributor in Building our Nation, with an aggregate production capacity of 8 Million Ton per annum.

It is mentioned, the use of vertical roller mills instead of conventional 'ball' mills started a decade ago. Now new versions of this technology are coming. The new vertical roller mill incorporates the latest digital and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Premier Cement Managing Director Mohammed Amirul Haque said, 'Productivity and product quality cannot be improved to the ultimate level with conventional technology. It is possible with advanced technology. As the advanced technology is energy efficient and environment friendly, it can be used to produce better quality products. In this way, the use of new technology will accelerate industrialization in Bangladesh'.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Uzbekistan keen to have more trade with Bangladesh
Import of man-made fibre by BD rising amidst rising demand
29 Bangladeshi hotels, resorts to vie for in S Asian travel awards
ERF, BCCCI launch media contest on BD-China trade, investment
Health, occupational safety should be ensured to boost exports
Salman for resuming two-way Dhaka direct flight
Bangladesh Jute Spinners Association holds 44th AGM
Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre launches restaurant The Ilish


Latest News
25 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail over violence at SCBA
Case filed against four people over theft of newborn
Worker dies after falling off ladder in city
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Nineteen Covid cases reported in 24hrs
One dengue patient die, 33 hospitalised in 24hrs
Saudi envoy calls on President Shahabuddin
495 BNP men sued over AL-BNP clash in Patuakhali
Jahangir says ACC is being used to harass him
Court asked to submit report over Gulistan explosion June 20
Most Read News
Singer Nobel becomes habituated to drinking everyday: DB
Woman crashed by pick-up after falling from rickshaw in city
First hajj flight with 419 pilgrims leaves Dhaka on Sunday
Rail link of Sylhet with Dhaka, Ctg resumes after 15 hours
Gender biasness in the age of automation
PM calls on President
Train derails in Moulvibazar, rail link with Sylhet cut off
Sheikh Hasina must leave power -- it's our only demand: Fakhrul
Singer Noble arrested
25 injured in BNP-AL clash in Patuakhali
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft