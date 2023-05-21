Video
DBH shareholders okay 17pc dividend

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Business Correspondent

The shareholders of DBH Finance PLC. approved 17% dividend (15% cash & 2% Stock) for the year ending December 31, 2022, as proposed by the Board of Directors, says a press release.
 
The approval was given at the 27th annual general meeting (AGM) of the company held recently by using the digital platform with its Chairman, Nasir A Choudhury in the chair.
 
The meeting was attended by its directors Mehreen Hassan, Bar-at-law, Syed Moin Uddin Ahmed, Nazir Rahim Chowdhury, Khandkar Manwarul Islam, Rasheda K. Choudhury, Maj. Gen. Syeed Ahmed (Rtd.) BP, Managing Director & CEO Nasimul Baten, Company Secretary Jashim Uddin, FCS, Head of Finance, Abdul Wadud FCA as well as the general shareholders.

While replying to the queries of the general shareholders, Nasimul Baten highlighted the achievement of DBH with the lowest level of Non-Performing Loan which is 0.86% only, and since its inception the cumulative loan write-off figure is below taka one crore.

He also mentioned that though the rate of dividend is lower than the previous years but the dividend of DBH is still the highest in the Financial Institutions.

In his speech, the chairman of the company Nasir A Choudhury said the profit after tax of the Company reached Tk. 102 crore for 2022, which was almost the same in 2021.

He also mentioned that Company's loan disbursement, loan portfolio, and core deposit portfolio all increased compared to the previous year.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of DBH, Nasir Choudhury said despite the difficult operating conditions and overall slowdown in the economy due to Russia-Ukraine war, the company's performance demonstrated its resilience and strength.
 
The initiatives undertaken by the management to improve risk management and service quality contributed positively to continue its profit, he said hoping that this trend will continue in the future also.


