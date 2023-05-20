Prez greets PM on UN's recognition for establishing Community Clinics







In a felicitation message, the President congratulated the Prime Minister for adopting a unanimous resolution titled "Primary Health Systems: A Participatory and Inclusive Approach to Achieving Universal Health Services" by the UNGA.



The Head of State said in the resolution proposed by Bangladesh, the United Nations member states have referred to this initiative as 'The Sheikh Hasina Initiative' to establish 'Community Clinics' terming it as a matter of great pride and joy for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh as well.

Referring to premier's far-sighted thinking, talent, wisdom, courage and efficient leadership, he said, "Bangladesh has now graduated to the status of the developing countries from a less developed one".



Calling medical care as one of the basic rights of the people, the President said, country's health sector, like other sectors, has also been influenced by the ongoing development.



President Shahabuddin said the 'Community Clinic' programme is one of the Prime Minister's 10 special initiatives and these are being widely appreciated by various international organizations, including the United Nations.



More than 14,000 community clinics, established in country's marginal level, are playing an important role in improving the nutrition-level of the poor and underprivileged people at the grassroots, increasing the quality of life and protecting the overall public health, he mentioned.



The Valiant Freedom Fighter Shahabuddin said, "Establishment of community clinics is a landmark step to bring healthcare at the people's doorsteps . . . International recognition of this initiative is a result of your (PM) visionary leadership."



The President believed that 'community clinics' would serve as a model in other countries across the world where healthcare is not self-sufficient.



Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh would move forward and become a developed and prosperous nation in the world in days to come, he hoped.



President Shahabuddin said soon after independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took all-out plans to turn war-ravaged Bangladesh into a happy and prosperous country and make it free from hunger and poverty, but the anti-independence vested quarter stopped that effort by killing Bangabandhu and his family on August 15, 1975.



Subsequently, Sheikh Hasina's return to Bangladesh on May 17, 1981 after a long 6-year exile from 1975, paved the way to the spirit of the Liberation War, the values of Independence and the establishment of democracy, he added.



President Shahabuddin said after the establishment of the Grand Alliance Government under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina in 1996, the journey of development began with the aim of creating a hunger-and-poverty-free 'Sonar Bangla' envisioned by Bangabandhu, the Greatest Bangali of all times.



"But in 2001 it turned into back again . . . The wheel of development started turning in the opposite direction," he observed.



The President said Bangabandhu's daughter was attacked many times including a grenade attack on Bangabandhu Avenue on August 21, 2004 and the infinite mercy of Almighty Allah saved her from all dangers.



After the formation of the Alliance government led by Bangladesh Awami League in the 2008 general polls, Bangladesh started moving forward on the path of development and progress under PM Sheikh Hasina, he pointed out.



In the message, the President wished Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family member's good health, long life and continued prosperity and prosperity. BSS



