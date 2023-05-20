Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 May, 2023, 8:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt's bank borrowing shoots up, inflation likely to increase

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Mizanur Rahman

Government's demand for loans from the banking sector has increased at the last moment to meet the budget deficit. Since the beginning of the current fiscal (2022-23), the demand for government borrowing from the banking sector has been low. However, this demand started increasing from January this year.

In April, the government took a net loan of Tk 29,696 crore from the banking sector. As a result, in the first 10 months of the current fiscal, the net debt has increased to Tk 820, 56 crore. In the first six months, the net debt was Tk 27,654 crore. The government's net debt increased by Tk 544,02 crore in four months.

The government has taken a loan of Tk 820.56 crore from the banking sector in the first ten months of the current fiscal (July-April). Of this, Bangladesh Bank has given a loan of Tk 74,393 crore. The remaining Tk 7,663 crore loan was taken from private banks, According to Finance Ministry sources recently.

Experts say that Bangladesh Bank has siphoned a lot of money in recent times. The government is taking loans from that money. This will increase inflation. As a result, inflation will increase. There will be no limit to the suffering of ordinary people.

They said that due to the global business slowdown, revenue is not being collected as per the target and there has been a decline in the sale of savings bonds.

On the other hand, development project implementation and budget expenditure has increased. For this reason, the government is leaning towards bank loans to finance the budget. And the government took more loans from this sector last time to meet the budget deficit.

Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur said that the government is taking loans by printing money through Bangladesh Bank. This will increase both price inflation and deflation. As a result, the life of ordinary people will become more difficult.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mejbaul Haque said that the revenue is currently not being collected according to the government's target. As a result, the government is taking loans from banks.

There is no problem in the banking sector. Because there is no liquidity crisis in any bank. The government is borrowing the largest amount from Bangladesh Bank. Besides, advice has been given from Bangladesh Bank to increase the government's own income.

According to Bangladesh Bank, the government's net debt in the banking sector was Tk 52,360 crore till last March. And in April it increased to Tk 82,056 crore. Of this, Bangladesh Bank has given a loan of Tk 74,393 crore.

Besides, commercial banks have given Tk 7,663 crore. In all, the total debt status of the government in the banking system stands at Tk 356,369 crore.

Earlier, at the end of August of the current fiscal, the government's loan status from banks stood at Tk 267,052 crore.

In the following month, the debt status stood at Tk 282,712 crore. In the month of November, the debt stood at Tk 299,119 crore. At the end of December, the last month of the year, the amount was Tk 320,434 crore.

In April, the amount stood at Tk 356,369 crore. That is, in the four months of this year, the government's debt status in the bank sector has increased by Tk 53,935 crore.

According to the calculations, the government's debt in the bank sector is increasing every month.

Meanwhile, the government has set a target of taking bank loans of Tk 160,334 crore to meet the budget deficit of the current fiscal 2022-23. In the previous fiscal, the target of borrowing from the banking system was Tk 76,452 crore. That is, the government aims to borrow more than Tk 30,000 crore this time.

Meanwhile, the government has set a target of borrowing Tk 35,000 crore from savings bonds in the current fiscal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prez greets PM on UN's recognition for establishing Community Clinics
Govt's bank borrowing shoots up, inflation likely to increase
BD youths demand G7  stop funding fossil fuels
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
Three and a half lakh job seekers sit for BCS exam  
Modi seeks to boost New Delhi's Indo-Pacific role
15 sustain bullet wounds, 20 others injured, 10 held in Khulna
Protesters plan to lay siege on DSCC tomorrow


Latest News
Russia recruited over 100,000 troops in 2023: Medvedev
17 fishermen held with current nets in Lakshmipur
RAB rescues 3-year-old kidnapped child; masterminds arrested in Dhaka
School teacher 'commits suicide' jumping under train in Cumilla
BNP is preparing for arson terrorism in name of road march: Quader
Bangladesh 'A' earn hardfought draw against West Indies 'A'
Govt to import onions if price not decreased within two days: Minister
Govt's time is over despite PM goes abroad frequently: Fakhrul
DMP arrests 44 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Elderly man commits suicide in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of Defence Minister of the Republic of Kosovo
45th BCS preliminary test held Friday
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
Gazipur mayor candidate Zaida Khatun's car attacked during campaign
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Dhaka-Ctg Highway to remain closed Saturday for 2hrs
Guardiola salutes 'special' Man City after Real rout seals final berth
30 injured as police charge batons Khulna BNP rally, 10 held
Four women among 17 held for cheating people using mobile apps
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft