Govt's bank borrowing shoots up, inflation likely to increase







In April, the government took a net loan of Tk 29,696 crore from the banking sector. As a result, in the first 10 months of the current fiscal, the net debt has increased to Tk 820, 56 crore. In the first six months, the net debt was Tk 27,654 crore. The government's net debt increased by Tk 544,02 crore in four months.



The government has taken a loan of Tk 820.56 crore from the banking sector in the first ten months of the current fiscal (July-April). Of this, Bangladesh Bank has given a loan of Tk 74,393 crore. The remaining Tk 7,663 crore loan was taken from private banks, According to Finance Ministry sources recently.

Experts say that Bangladesh Bank has siphoned a lot of money in recent times. The government is taking loans from that money. This will increase inflation. As a result, inflation will increase. There will be no limit to the suffering of ordinary people.



They said that due to the global business slowdown, revenue is not being collected as per the target and there has been a decline in the sale of savings bonds.



On the other hand, development project implementation and budget expenditure has increased. For this reason, the government is leaning towards bank loans to finance the budget. And the government took more loans from this sector last time to meet the budget deficit.



Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur said that the government is taking loans by printing money through Bangladesh Bank. This will increase both price inflation and deflation. As a result, the life of ordinary people will become more difficult.



Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mejbaul Haque said that the revenue is currently not being collected according to the government's target. As a result, the government is taking loans from banks.



There is no problem in the banking sector. Because there is no liquidity crisis in any bank. The government is borrowing the largest amount from Bangladesh Bank. Besides, advice has been given from Bangladesh Bank to increase the government's own income.



According to Bangladesh Bank, the government's net debt in the banking sector was Tk 52,360 crore till last March. And in April it increased to Tk 82,056 crore. Of this, Bangladesh Bank has given a loan of Tk 74,393 crore.



Besides, commercial banks have given Tk 7,663 crore. In all, the total debt status of the government in the banking system stands at Tk 356,369 crore.



Earlier, at the end of August of the current fiscal, the government's loan status from banks stood at Tk 267,052 crore.



In the following month, the debt status stood at Tk 282,712 crore. In the month of November, the debt stood at Tk 299,119 crore. At the end of December, the last month of the year, the amount was Tk 320,434 crore.



In April, the amount stood at Tk 356,369 crore. That is, in the four months of this year, the government's debt status in the bank sector has increased by Tk 53,935 crore.



According to the calculations, the government's debt in the bank sector is increasing every month.



Meanwhile, the government has set a target of taking bank loans of Tk 160,334 crore to meet the budget deficit of the current fiscal 2022-23. In the previous fiscal, the target of borrowing from the banking system was Tk 76,452 crore. That is, the government aims to borrow more than Tk 30,000 crore this time.



Meanwhile, the government has set a target of borrowing Tk 35,000 crore from savings bonds in the current fiscal.



