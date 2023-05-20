Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 May, 2023, 8:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD youths demand G7  stop funding fossil fuels

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Youth activists in Bangladesh have called on global leaders from G7 countries to immediately halt the financing of fossil fuel-based power projects and prioritise investments in renewable energy.

During a climate strike held on Friday in front of the National Press Club in the capital, Fridays for Future Bangladesh and YouthNet for Climate Justice pledged to end fossil fuel financing and reduce the country's dependence on fossil fuel imports, primarily liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Speakers said Oxfam's latest analysis reveals that the Group of Seven (G7) nations have an outstanding debt of $13.3 trillion  to low- and middle-income countries in unpaid aid and funding for climate action.

This urgent plea comes ahead of the 49th G7 Summit, scheduled to take place on May 19-21, 2023, in Hiroshima, Japan. The summit will address regional and global crises, including the pressing climate crisis.

"Bangladesh, as a developing country, is deeply concerned about the transition to renewable energy and urges developed nations to sever their ties with fossil fuels," they said.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prez greets PM on UN's recognition for establishing Community Clinics
Govt's bank borrowing shoots up, inflation likely to increase
BD youths demand G7  stop funding fossil fuels
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
Three and a half lakh job seekers sit for BCS exam  
Modi seeks to boost New Delhi's Indo-Pacific role
15 sustain bullet wounds, 20 others injured, 10 held in Khulna
Protesters plan to lay siege on DSCC tomorrow


Latest News
Russia recruited over 100,000 troops in 2023: Medvedev
17 fishermen held with current nets in Lakshmipur
RAB rescues 3-year-old kidnapped child; masterminds arrested in Dhaka
School teacher 'commits suicide' jumping under train in Cumilla
BNP is preparing for arson terrorism in name of road march: Quader
Bangladesh 'A' earn hardfought draw against West Indies 'A'
Govt to import onions if price not decreased within two days: Minister
Govt's time is over despite PM goes abroad frequently: Fakhrul
DMP arrests 44 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Elderly man commits suicide in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of Defence Minister of the Republic of Kosovo
45th BCS preliminary test held Friday
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
Gazipur mayor candidate Zaida Khatun's car attacked during campaign
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Dhaka-Ctg Highway to remain closed Saturday for 2hrs
Guardiola salutes 'special' Man City after Real rout seals final berth
30 injured as police charge batons Khulna BNP rally, 10 held
Four women among 17 held for cheating people using mobile apps
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft