BD youths demand G7  stop funding fossil fuels







During a climate strike held on Friday in front of the National Press Club in the capital, Fridays for Future Bangladesh and YouthNet for Climate Justice pledged to end fossil fuel financing and reduce the country's dependence on fossil fuel imports, primarily liquefied natural gas (LNG).



Speakers said Oxfam's latest analysis reveals that the Group of Seven (G7) nations have an outstanding debt of $13.3 trillion to low- and middle-income countries in unpaid aid and funding for climate action.

This urgent plea comes ahead of the 49th G7 Summit, scheduled to take place on May 19-21, 2023, in Hiroshima, Japan. The summit will address regional and global crises, including the pressing climate crisis.



"Bangladesh, as a developing country, is deeply concerned about the transition to renewable energy and urges developed nations to sever their ties with fossil fuels," they said. UNB



