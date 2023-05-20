Three and a half lakh job seekers sit for BCS exam  





About 3 lakh 47 thousand candidates took part in the 45th BCS preliminary exam hoping to get government jobs.



A total of 235 centers in Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions conducted this examination simultaneously from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Friday.





Public Service Commission (PSC) said that 2,309 cadre posts and 1,022 non-cadre posts will be recruited through the 45th BCS.



Among the cadre posts, the largest number of recruitments will be in medical. A total of 539 assistants and dental surgeons will be recruited.



After that maximum 437 people will be appointed in education cadre. After that, 80 people will be appointed in police, 54 in customs and 274 in administration.



PSC had already announced the seat arrangement, time table and exam conduct guidelines for this 'BCSS'.



Although the exam started at 10:00am, candidates were asked to take their seats between 8:30 am and 9:25 am.



Before entering the examination hall a postgraduate student of Dhaka University, Enayet Hossain said, "I have been preparing for three years. If it's a standard question, I hope to do well."



Ismail Hossain has come from Tangail to take the exam, his seat is in Dhaka College. He said, "This is my second BCS exam. This time preparation is better than before. Hope to do well."



Examination was conducted in 101 centers in Dhaka. Ministry of Public Administration appointed 111 Executive Magistrates to maintain law and order and control room inside and outside the examination center.



As always, PSC gave some urgent instructions for the candidates.



