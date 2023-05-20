15 sustain bullet wounds, 20 others injured, 10 held in Khulna







In Khulna at least 15 BNP leaders and activists' sustained bullet wounds in police firing, 20 others were injured in clashes with police and 10 were arrested.



Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) said, They detained 10 BNP men from the spot and some cops were injured in the incident.

In the capital, BNP's Dhaka North City (DNC) unit arranged the rally in Shyamoli Club Field to press home 10 points demand. BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressed the programme as chief guest.



Leaders and activists of BNP started coming to the rally ground in groups since noon. The rally officially started at half past two.



The activists were carrying posters and placards saying, 'I will give my vote', 'I want my democratic rights back', 'We need to reduce the price of goods to survive', 'We need to stop disappearances and murders', 'We need to stop false cases' etc.

Fakhrul Islam said, "Awami League government is trying to stay in power by force.



Trumped up charges are being filed against BNP and opposition party leaders across the country and conducted house-to-house searches."



Mirza Fakhrul said to the government officials and employees and the law enforcement forces that the government has lost credibility and support everywhere in the country and abroad. So you should not act like government people and identify yourself as yes-men of the illegal government."



He also said that there is no alternative to movement to make the country free and people to vote by bringing back the spirit of the War of Independence.



Fakhrul urged his party supporters to take an oath to build a strong movement against government along with the general people.



The Secretary General of BNP said the people of the country are not well today. The price hike of everyday goods is unbridled. People are not good on the road, not good at home. There is no electricity and gas.



The rallies were also held in Rangpur city and district, Rajshahi city and district, Chittagong city's north and south areas, Sylhet city and district, Khulna city and district, Faridpur city and district, Cumilla's north, south city areas, Narayanganj city and district and Kurigram, Naogaon, Feni, Rangamati, Tangail, Meherpur, Magura, Sherpur and Bhola districts.



BMP claims, in Khulna at least 15 BNP leaders and activists sustained bullet wounds, in police firing during a clash with BNP over holding a pre-scheduled rally of the party in front of Khulna Press Club.



Twenty more people were also injured in attacks by the police, claimed Shafiqul Islam Tuhin, Member Secretary of Khulna Metropolitan Unit BNP.



"At least 15 party men received bullet wounds as police fired on them without any instigation," he claimed.



The bullet-hit included district Jubo Dal General Secretary Ebaidul Hoque Rubayed, Chhatra Dal' former Convener Ashiqur Rahman Oni, City College Member Secretary Arif Mollah Turjo, Sadar Thana member Shahil, Chhatra Dal's former Joint Convener Abdullah Kimiah Sadat, Jubo Dal leader Jahidur Rahman and a ward-level leader Mujibur Rahman from Senhati union of Dighlia upazila, among others.



Images of injuries suffered by the BNP men suggest police used rubber bullets, not live ammunition.



Moreover, 10 people were detained from the rally venue, he said, adding that the bullet-hit and injured were admitted to several hospitals of the city.



The BNP leader alleged that police opened fire on them, charged batons and used teargas to spoil the rally without any provocation.



Echoing Tuhin, Khulna Metropolitan unit BNP Member Mizanur Rahman Milton said police suddenly attacked them without any provocation.



Some 25 to 30 party men including its Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, central leader Azizul Bari Helal and Annidra Islam Amit were stranded inside the press club during the police attack, he said.



Md Tajul Islam, Deputy Commissioner (South) of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), said, "We were forced to use teargas when the BNP men threw brick chips targeting us without any pretext."



Asked about the firing on BNP men, he avoided making a comment on the issue.

He said they detained 10 BNP men from the spot and some cops were injured in the incident.



An additional number of the law enforcing agencies were deployed to avert any unexpected incident, he said, adding that the situation was now under their control.



Denying the allegations, Khulna Sadar Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Hasan Al Mamun said the BNP men were trying to hold a rally without permission and carried out an attack on them.



BNP insiders said there was a scheduled rally in front of the Press Club on Friday afternoon to press home their 10-point demand including resignation of the government, stoppage of fake cases and mass arrest and protest of the government's corruption among others.



The party men from different areas of the district and city started gathering at the venue at noon. A clash broke out when police obstructed a procession heading towards the rally venue, they said.



Today BNP will arrange rallies in Dhaka south city, 21 organisational districts and other metropolitan cities.



