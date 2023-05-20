

Protesters plan to lay siege on DSCC tomorrow



Regarding this the members of the organization, demanding preservation of trees on the road divider, distributed leaflets among people on the Saat Masjid Road on Thursday.



The organization placed four demands in their leaflet which reads, there is no permission in the DSCC work order for cutting down trees along the Saat Masjid Road.

The leaflet also contains, there are many laws in the country to protect trees and the environment. There are also the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act 2012 and Tree Conservation Act 2016.



Besides, Bangladesh has also adopted the International Convention on Biological Diversity of the United Nations and signed the

Glasgow Conference in 2021 of World Tree and Forest Protection Policy.



Our Article 18(a) of the Constitution mentions that the State shall preserve and develop the environment for the present and future citizens and shall provide for the conservation and safety of natural resources, biodiversity, wetlands, forests and wildlife, the leaflet added.



The organization wants an answer as to why the contractors are cutting down the trees, ignoring such a promise from the State and the demands of the city residents.



The four demand of the organization are, 1) In the name of development, cutting down of trees should be stopped in public areas including Saat Masjid Road of the capital. 2) Diverse, indigenous plants should be planted in place of the felled trees.



3) Corruption in the name of tree-trading should be stopped and nature-based planning should be emphasized in urban development. 4) Specific policies should be adopted for trees and city dwellers.



Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is constructing a new road divider by cutting trees on the Saat Masjid Road in Dhanmondi of the capital. Environmentalists, various civic and cultural organizations are opposing the felling of these trees. For the last 15 days, they were also holding various protesting programmes.



Regarding the cutting of trees on the road divider in Dhanmondi, DSCC Mayor said, "The information about cutting of 536 trees on Saat Masjid Road is not correct. Most of the trees fell during the removal of the old road division, few trees were cut down. I am really sorry for that."



Mentioning that big trees will not be planted in the new road dividers, DSCC Mayor said, "In developed countries, no one plants big trees on road dividers.



It is dangerous, many people have died due to falling of tree branches.

We will plant small trees and flower plants on the road divider. We will pant three trees in exchange of the removal of one tree."



He said, "The information about cutting down 536 trees on Saat Masjid Road in Dhanmondi is not correct. During the development work most of the trees fell and few trees were cut down."



The Mayor said it at a press conference titled "3 years in the progress of better Dhaka" at the Mayor Hanif Auditorium at DSCC premises on Tuesday.



Syeda Rizwana Hasan a Supreme Court lawyer and the Chief Executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) said, "The trees being cut on Saat Masjid Road in Dhanmondi is nothing but brutality. Cutting down so many trees is a sign of extreme insensitivity and plans for gardening here should be stop."



"If gardens are made without bringing back the previous trees, it will set a very bad precedence in city corporation management system," she said.



Regarding closing the turns on the Dhanmondi Road divider, Mayor Taposh said the opening for turning on the Saat Masjid Road slows down the speed of vehicles. Due to the closure of the turning points, the traffic on that road has become very fast."



"There was a lot of criticism when the turning points were closed on Gulshan Avenue. Now the people of that area are enjoying the benefits," he also added.



Taposh said, "We are implementing the work under the rules tested by DNCC traffic consultant and urban planning department."

During tree cutting on Monday night, local people called 999 and requested the police to stop the tree cutting. Later, the police went to the spot and stopped felling of the trees.



According to the information of the Engineering Department of DSCC, a programme of Tk 9.62 crore is being implemented for the beautification of roads in various areas. As a part of this, the road divider is also being developed on Saat Masjid Road in the Dhanmondi area.



An organization named "Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan" plans to lay siege on Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Sunday protesting the felling of trees in the name of beautification of the Saat Masjid Road.Regarding this the members of the organization, demanding preservation of trees on the road divider, distributed leaflets among people on the Saat Masjid Road on Thursday.The organization placed four demands in their leaflet which reads, there is no permission in the DSCC work order for cutting down trees along the Saat Masjid Road.The leaflet also contains, there are many laws in the country to protect trees and the environment. There are also the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act 2012 and Tree Conservation Act 2016.Besides, Bangladesh has also adopted the International Convention on Biological Diversity of the United Nations and signed theGlasgow Conference in 2021 of World Tree and Forest Protection Policy.Our Article 18(a) of the Constitution mentions that the State shall preserve and develop the environment for the present and future citizens and shall provide for the conservation and safety of natural resources, biodiversity, wetlands, forests and wildlife, the leaflet added.The organization wants an answer as to why the contractors are cutting down the trees, ignoring such a promise from the State and the demands of the city residents.The four demand of the organization are, 1) In the name of development, cutting down of trees should be stopped in public areas including Saat Masjid Road of the capital. 2) Diverse, indigenous plants should be planted in place of the felled trees.3) Corruption in the name of tree-trading should be stopped and nature-based planning should be emphasized in urban development. 4) Specific policies should be adopted for trees and city dwellers.Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is constructing a new road divider by cutting trees on the Saat Masjid Road in Dhanmondi of the capital. Environmentalists, various civic and cultural organizations are opposing the felling of these trees. For the last 15 days, they were also holding various protesting programmes.Regarding the cutting of trees on the road divider in Dhanmondi, DSCC Mayor said, "The information about cutting of 536 trees on Saat Masjid Road is not correct. Most of the trees fell during the removal of the old road division, few trees were cut down. I am really sorry for that."Mentioning that big trees will not be planted in the new road dividers, DSCC Mayor said, "In developed countries, no one plants big trees on road dividers.It is dangerous, many people have died due to falling of tree branches.We will plant small trees and flower plants on the road divider. We will pant three trees in exchange of the removal of one tree."He said, "The information about cutting down 536 trees on Saat Masjid Road in Dhanmondi is not correct. During the development work most of the trees fell and few trees were cut down."The Mayor said it at a press conference titled "3 years in the progress of better Dhaka" at the Mayor Hanif Auditorium at DSCC premises on Tuesday.Syeda Rizwana Hasan a Supreme Court lawyer and the Chief Executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) said, "The trees being cut on Saat Masjid Road in Dhanmondi is nothing but brutality. Cutting down so many trees is a sign of extreme insensitivity and plans for gardening here should be stop.""If gardens are made without bringing back the previous trees, it will set a very bad precedence in city corporation management system," she said.Regarding closing the turns on the Dhanmondi Road divider, Mayor Taposh said the opening for turning on the Saat Masjid Road slows down the speed of vehicles. Due to the closure of the turning points, the traffic on that road has become very fast.""There was a lot of criticism when the turning points were closed on Gulshan Avenue. Now the people of that area are enjoying the benefits," he also added.Taposh said, "We are implementing the work under the rules tested by DNCC traffic consultant and urban planning department."During tree cutting on Monday night, local people called 999 and requested the police to stop the tree cutting. Later, the police went to the spot and stopped felling of the trees.According to the information of the Engineering Department of DSCC, a programme of Tk 9.62 crore is being implemented for the beautification of roads in various areas. As a part of this, the road divider is also being developed on Saat Masjid Road in the Dhanmondi area.