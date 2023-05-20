Video
Madrasa board's May 25 exam rescheduled

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent


Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board authorities Thursday rescheduled the examination for higher mathematics scheduled to be held on May 25 due to an unavoidable reason.

"The examination for higher mathematics scheduled to be held on May 25 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances," said a statement signed by Exam Controller of Madrasa Education Board Md Kamal Uddin Thursday evening.
The board, earlier, postponed the examination for English first paper, which was scheduled for May 14, due to cyclone Mocha.

The postponed examinations of the English first paper and the higher mathematics will be held on  May27 and May 28 respectively across the country simultaneously, the statement said.


