Home Front Page

Asia-Pacific countries adopt 10 UN resolutions to protect planet, people

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Governments from across Asia and the Pacific on Friday endorsed a UN resolution to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impact.

They committed to immediately curb greenhouse gas emissions - of which the region accounts for over half of the global emissions, according to an Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) media release signed by Kavita Sukanandan, public information officer at Communications and Knowledge Management Section of the organization.

"The global climate fight will be won or lost in this crucial decade; in this context, the resolution demonstrates the commitment by countries in the region to take faster and bolder climate action to ensure that their climate goals are met," said Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP at the closing.

The resolution further recommends countries to promote clean energy technologies, regional power system connectivity, low-emission mobility, early warning systems and strengthened use of climate change-related statistics as part of crucial mitigation and adaptation strategies.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

