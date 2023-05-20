Video
Proposal for research instt on Bangabandhu of DU in ‘isolated place’ criticised

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Tausiful Islam

The proposal to build the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty of Dhaka University (DU) in an isolated place has been largely criticised, leading to various controversies among teachers and students.

Even Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the university Prof Muhammad Samad criticised the proposal. He thinks that it's a sign of indignity towards the Father of the Nation.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on September 8 in 2022 sent a DO letter to Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon to hand over the 0.2235-acre land adjacent to Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall officially, as per his (Minister's) assurance to allocate the land to the university.

The Vice-Chancellor mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had drawn attention to the necessity of the 'open and unused' land for the expansion of the hall and other academic purposes on October 11 in 2021.

But he did not mention that the university authorities proposed to build the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty on that land.

In the meantime, a signboard has been hung on that place that reads 'Proposed Land for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty.' The location is in a corner and far away for the teachers and students of most of the faculties and halls, said a number of students while talking to this correspondent.

Wishing not to be named, they said the land might be used for the expansion of the Sufia Kamal Hall only as the residential students of the hall were badly in need of a field and open space.

"The research institute on Bangabandhu should be built in a central location where teachers, researchers and students can easily go and study about Bangabandhu. If we have good will, we can find a better place on the campus," said Prof Samad.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said, "The process to get the land is undergoing. This is a research institute. We will build it in a beautiful environment."

Seeking anonymity, a teacher said, "The worst thing is that hanging on a signboard using Bangabandhu's name before getting the land officially. Many will think of it as occupying a land."



