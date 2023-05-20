Video
Don’t listen to ‘knee-broken’ BNP, Quader urges diplomats

Assures free, fair, impartial, participatory polls

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday assured the foreign diplomats, who spoke about the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election, that the upcoming elections in Bangladesh will be free, fair, impartial, participatory and historic and the ruling party leader urged diplomats not to listen to the 'knee-broken' BNP.

Quader said these at a peace rally organized by Dhaka South city AL in front of the AL's central office on 23, Bangabandhu Avenue. The rally was organized in protest against the BNP-Jamaat ally claiming that they are conspiring against the country.

Diplomats from different countries posted in Dhaka have become active for the past few months ahead of the Jatiya Sangsad elections. AL and BNP leaders also had several meetings with them. There they said they want a fair election with the participation of all parties.

Although, in these meetings, BNP is saying that they will not go to the elections unless a non-partisan caretaker government is formed. On the other hand, Awami League says that according to the Constitution, the election will be held under the current government.

Addressing the foreign diplomats, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "No matter how much BNP complains. I want to assure you that there will be a free, fair, impartial and participatory historic election in our country.

None of you need to worry about it. No matter how much the 'knee-broken, back-broken' party pleads, it is no use listening to their delirium."
Requesting the diplomats to talk to the people of the country, Quader said, "Talk to the people. Go and speak to the people. Then you can know what people want."

Claiming that BNP has not held a council for almost an era, Obaidul Quader said, "Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul has been without any council for almost an era. We have had three councils. How can those who do not have democracy at the party give democracy to the country?"

Criticizing the statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, AL General Secretary said, "The people of the country will give us legitimacy. We will reach the port of victory with the legitimacy of the people."

Obaidul Quader said, "BNP has declared a road-march programme. It is actually their final march. In disguise they are preparing for committing violence, fire and terror activities. Awami League is ready to give them a befitting reply. Everyone should be prepared."

Addressing the leaders and activists, he told them to be ready and must be united. "Elections are also approaching. No matter how hard they try, time and tide wait for none. The Constitution and elections will not wait for anyone. The Constitution of Bangladesh will tell how the elections will be held, Quader added.

Claiming that BNP has two rumour factories, Quader said, "One rumour factory is in Gulshan (BNP Chairperson's political office). From there, they are constantly complaining against Awami League, against Sheikh Hasina, against non-communalism.
 
Another factory of lies is in Naya Paltan (central office of BNP). They are constantly lying against the Awami League and the government using the microphone."

AL Presidium Members Abdur Razzaque, Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin and Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretaries AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Dipu Moni, Organizing Secretaries Mirza Azam and Afzal Hossain, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Aminul Islam also spoke in the rally while Dhaka South city AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi was in the chair.


