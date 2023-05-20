Video
Saturday, 20 May, 2023, 8:32 AM
Home Back Page

Ctg WASA Sewage Treatment Plant

28pc works of Catchment-1 completed

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 19: Nearly 28 per cent works of the Catchment-1 of Sewage Treatment Plant of Chattogram WASA have so far been completed.

Engineer Ariful Islam, Project Director, confirmed the Daily Observer on Tuesday.
He hoped that the entire works are expected to be completed in 2026.
Chattogram WASA started to give the subscribers' connection to sewage plant in the first week of April, the PD said.
"In the Catchment-1 project, over 28,000 connections will be given in 21 Wards of 41 of Chattogram City Corporation," he added.

"Over 200 connections have so far been completed. Next connections will be completed by the current year. With the connections over 2 million residents will be benefitted," Arif said.

The Catchment-1 has been implementing at three packages. Of them, two Chinese firms and one Korean firm have been selected for the project.

The Korean firm is conducting the works of the treatment plant including the installation of 90 km long pipeline while the Chinese firms are completing the installation of 60 km and 50 km long pipeline.

The project Phase-1 includes; 182 km long pipeline, manhole and chambers is 3620 numbers, force mains is 3.31 km, realignment of existing utilities, sewerage pump stations are 15 numbers, service lines, house connections, dry weather flow interceptors, sewerage treatment plant 100 MLD (million litre per day), etc. The Catchment-1 is being implemented at Tk 3,808 crore.

"Besides, a French firm Seuraica has already completed the feasibility study of Catchment-5 while the feasibility studies of Catchment-2, 3, and 4 have been conducting by a Korean firm and Nippon Koei of Japan respectively" Project Director said.


