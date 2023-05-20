Petrobangla FSRU likely to go on operation today







According to Petrobamgla sources said, "We have been trying to resume operation of our FSRU unit by Saturday."



The government decided to suspend gas supply from two floating LNG terminals in Moheshkhali due to severe cyclonic storm Mocha since May 12. The Ministry of Power Energy and Mineral Resources issued a notice on May 12.

The notice said the gas supply would remain halted from 11:00pm on the day. Gas supply had been disrupted in the country including Chattogram and Comilla since May 13.



Gas-powered power plants in Chattogram, Meghnaghat, Haripur, and Siddhirganj areas remained closed or operated partially.



The Summit group FSRU, one of the two floating LNG terminals, which were sent deep into the sea during the storm, resumed operation on May 15 to ease the situation to some extent.



The two terminals supplied 700 million cubic feet of gas per day, but now only one terminal is providing 550 MMcf of gas. Out of this, approximately 300 MMcfd of gas is supplied to the power plants, while the remaining gas is meeting the demands of industries and other customers.



"We have been trying to operate the Petrobangla unit of FSRU by Saturday," said Md Kamruzzaman Khan, Petrobangla Director of operation to Daily Observer on Friday.



Meanwhile, Aminur Rahman General Manager operation of Karnaphuli Gas distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) told the Daily Observer, "We are now getting only 150 mmcft of gas."



"We hope the supply may increase further by Saturday," Aminur said.



Meanwhile, disruption in the supply from LNG terminals inflicted by Cyclone Mocha has laid bare the country's all pervading energy crisis, since power stations and factories have been forced to suspend or reduce production.



The crisis eased to some degree since May 14 as demand for power fell as the rains commenced, largely triggered by the Mocha.



According to a source of Energy Ministry, two floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal are able to produce 1000 million cft of gas daily, having the capacity of 500 million cft each.



The sources said, two FSRU regularly imported 5-6 ships loaded with LNG in a month. Following the increase of prices in the international market, the import of LNG has been declined.



The country has two LNG import terminal's commissioned in 2018. Accelerate Energy provided its floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) for two projects developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal.



Bangladesh met 21 per cent of its gas demand through imported LNG during fiscal year (FY) 2020-21.



