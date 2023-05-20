|
Assad hopes for ‘new phase’ in Arab cooperation
|
JEDDAH, May 19: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad voiced hope Friday for a new era of Arab cooperation as his country was welcomed back to the Arab League after more than a decade of suspension.
"I hope that it marks the beginning of a new phase of Arab action for solidarity among us, for peace in our region, development and prosperity instead of war and destruction," Assad said in a speech to his first Arab summit in 13 years.
Assad had been cold-shouldered by most Arab states since his government's bloody suppression of pro-democracy protests in 2011 sparked civil war.
But a flurry of diplomatic activity has been underway in recent weeks after a decision by Saudi Arabia and Assad ally Iran to resume ties shifted the political landscape. "We are holding this summit in a turbulent world," Assad said.