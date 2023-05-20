Syria's Assad wins warm welcome at Arab summit after years of isolation







Assad, long ostracised by Arab states as he turned the tide of Syria's civil war with Russia's help, was joined at the summit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who wants to build support for Kyiv's battle against Russian invaders.



Gulf states have tried to remain neutral in the Ukraine conflict despite Western pressure on Gulf oil producers to help isolate Russia, a fellow OPEC+ member.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a speech, said Riyadh stood ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.



Zelensky, also addressing the summit, asked the delegates to support Ukraine's formula for peace and thanked Riyadh for its role in mediating a prisoner release last year.



Crown Prince Mohammed shook hands with Assad and hugged him before an official picture was taken ahead of the meeting.



"We hope Syria's return to the Arab League leads to the end of its crisis," Crown Prince Mohammed said in his remarks, 12 years after Arab states suspended Syria as the country descended into a civil war that has killed more than 350,000 people.



Oil powerhouse Saudi Arabia, once heavily influenced by the United States, has taken the diplomatic lead in the Arab world in the past year, re-establishing ties with Iran, welcoming Syria back to the fold, and mediating in the Sudan conflict.



Washington has objected to any steps towards normalisation with Assad, saying there must first be progress towards a political solution to the conflict.



"The Americans are dismayed. We (Gulf states) are people living in this region, we're trying to solve our problems as much as we can with the tools available to us in our hands," said a Gulf source close to government circles. One highly sensitive issue is Assad's close ties to the Iranians, which makes Arab state uneasy.



A Gulf analyst told Reuters that Syria risked becoming a subsidiary of Iran, and asked: "Do we want Syria to be less Arab and more Iranian, or ... to come back to the Arab fold?" REUTERS



