DU teachers demand punishment of ex-teacher

Spreading Propaganda On Social Media In the academic committee meeting held on Sunday, a section of the teachers of the Persian Department of Dhaka University (DU) demanded punitive action against former associate professor of the department Dr Abu Musa Md Arif Billah, over allegation of spreading propaganda by defaming the department, university and government on social media.In the meeting, the teachers said, "He retired from the department voluntarily for personal and family reasons, not because of any force from the department or university administration. But he is consistently spreading misleading and false information which tarnishes the reputation of the department and the university."A statement from the Persian Department on Monday clarified that Dr Musa's promotion was delayed due to prolonged study leave, expulsion from the university for sexually assaulting a student and lack of required number of researches and publications.The teachers urged the Vice-Chancellor of the university to take action against Dr Musa.However, the statement mentioned that all the teachers proposed to file a case against Dr Musa under the ICT Act, but a few teachers opposed the proposal during the meeting, said sources.Refuting all the allegations, Dr Musa said, "I was actively protesting various crimes of Prof KM Saiful Islam Khan, current Chairman Mohammad Bahauddin and former Chairman Muhammad Abdus Sabur Khan of the department." Dr Musa alleged Saiful Islam of publishing another writers' book by using his name after the death of the main writer."He also published a Bangla poem by translating it into Persian in the department's journal," he claimed."I lodged a written complaint against him with former Vice-Chancellor AAMS Arefin Siddique.When the current VC came, he put the allegations in the grave. I submitted the same complaint to the current VC several times but he did not take them into account. So, I wrote it on social media. Besides, Bahauddin and Sabur were also punished for fabricating marksheets.I spoke about the matters. I revealed the truth. To hide their crimes, now they are going against me," Dr Musa said.