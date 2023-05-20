

Man arrested with 1,400 Yaba pills in Teknaf



The identity of the arrestee could not be known immediately.



According to a press release sent by BGB-2, a patrol team of Damdamia BoP under Teknaf Battalion (2 BGB) of BGB was conducting regular search operations at Damdamia checkpost. In continuation of this, a bus of Palki Paribahan from Teknaf to Cox's Bazar came to Damdamia checkpost yesterday and it was stopped for search.

A search dog of BGB's K-9 unit identified a man with suspicious behaviour. Later, the patrol team conducted a thorough search and found 1,400 yaba pills from under the passenger's seat, the press release said.



A case was filed in this regard and the arrestee has been handed over to Teknaf Model Police Station. �UNB



TEKHNAF, May 19: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Teknaf Battalion have arrested a man with 1,400 Yaba pills from Teknaf's Damdamia checkpost.The identity of the arrestee could not be known immediately.According to a press release sent by BGB-2, a patrol team of Damdamia BoP under Teknaf Battalion (2 BGB) of BGB was conducting regular search operations at Damdamia checkpost. In continuation of this, a bus of Palki Paribahan from Teknaf to Cox's Bazar came to Damdamia checkpost yesterday and it was stopped for search.A search dog of BGB's K-9 unit identified a man with suspicious behaviour. Later, the patrol team conducted a thorough search and found 1,400 yaba pills from under the passenger's seat, the press release said.A case was filed in this regard and the arrestee has been handed over to Teknaf Model Police Station. �UNB