Man arrested with 1,400 Yaba pills in Teknaf
TEKHNAF, May 19: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Teknaf Battalion have arrested a man with 1,400 Yaba pills from Teknaf's Damdamia checkpost.
The identity of the arrestee could not be known immediately.
According to a press release sent by BGB-2, a patrol team of Damdamia BoP under Teknaf Battalion (2 BGB) of BGB was conducting regular search operations at Damdamia checkpost. In continuation of this, a bus of Palki Paribahan from Teknaf to Cox's Bazar came to Damdamia checkpost yesterday and it was stopped for search.
A search dog of BGB's K-9 unit identified a man with suspicious behaviour. Later, the patrol team conducted a thorough search and found 1,400 yaba pills from under the passenger's seat, the press release said.