Man arrested with 1,400 Yaba pills in Teknaf

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

TEKHNAF, May 19: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Teknaf Battalion have arrested a man with 1,400 Yaba pills from Teknaf's Damdamia checkpost.

The identity of the arrestee could not be known immediately.

According to a press release sent by BGB-2, a patrol team of Damdamia BoP under Teknaf Battalion (2 BGB) of BGB was conducting regular search operations at Damdamia checkpost. In continuation of this, a bus of Palki Paribahan from Teknaf to Cox's Bazar came to Damdamia checkpost yesterday and it was stopped for search.

A search dog of BGB's K-9 unit identified a man with suspicious behaviour. Later, the patrol team conducted a thorough search and found 1,400 yaba pills from under the passenger's seat, the press release said.

A case was filed in this regard and the arrestee has been handed over to Teknaf Model Police Station.     �UNB


