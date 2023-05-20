

Seminar held at IIUC



IIUC Vice Chancellor Prof Anwarul Azim Arif addressed as chief guest under the chairmanship of department chairman Dr Harunur Rashid at the seminar.



Prof Dr Muhammad Rashid Zaheed of Quranic Sciences and Islamic Studies presented the article.



VC Prof Anwarul Azim Arif said that the students of the department should be proficient in knowledge and wisdom. Hate and malice do not make people great, but rather push them into darkness. Knowledge enlightens people and gives them a meaningful life.



Dr AFM Khalid Hossain said, to expand the practice of comparative theology, expert scholars should be made, so that Orientalists do not have to be the face of knowledge research. The spirit of unity of Ummah should be awakened. Muslims should come to each other despite differences.



