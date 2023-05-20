Video
Saturday, 20 May, 2023
Young man abducted for ransom found dead in Savar

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent


The body of a college student, who was kidnapped by his friend for ransom 10 days ago, has been recovered from a ditch at Dhaka's Savar.

Deceased Farabi Ahmed Rhidoy, 22, was son of Fazlul Haque Miah, a resident of Jamgarha area in Ashulia. He was a 12th grader at Jahangirnagar University School and College.
RAB-4 Commander Lt Col Abdur Rahman on Thursday in a press conference in Ashulia said accused Poran, 22, was friend of victim Hridoy and they were the residents of the same area. "Poran along with Md Sumon Mia Bappi, Akash and Shaheen had been planning to kidnap Hridoy for ransom for a long time."

The RAB official said, "On May 8, the accused took the victim to Akash's house in the afternoon as per their plan. Later, they tied the victim with a rope and demanded Tk 50 lakh ransom from his father.

The accused strangled the victim to death with a rope as they were not getting any response from the latter's family regarding ransom payment. They also smothered him with a pillow to confirm his death."

"Later, the accused put the body inside a sack and threw the body inside a ditch in Mozarmil area in the evening. The accused went into hiding after the incident."

The victim's father came to Dhaka from abroad after hearing the news of his son's missing. He lodged a GD with Ashulia Police Station in this regard on May 11.

RAB has detained Poran and Md Sumon Mia Bappi in this connection.  Based on the information obtained from the two accused, the body was recovered from a ditch at about 2:30pm in Mozarmil area.


