BRAHMANBARIA, May 19: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested two drug peddlers with 26,700 pieces of contraband yaba tablets in the district on Thursday night.RAB-14 in a press release said on Friday morning.The detainees were identified as Abu Syed Akib, 26, hailed from Cox's Bazar district and Md Hefaj Uddin, 22, an inhabitant of Bandarban district. BSS