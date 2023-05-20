|
Open World Astronomy Olympiad
Winners receive awards at Russian embassy
Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 50
Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Aleksandr Mantytsky, handed over medals to six Bangladeshi "1st The Open World Astronomy Olympiad (OWAO)" winners on Thursday.
The Russian Embassy in Dhaka and the Russian House ogranized the medals distribution programme at Russian Embassy auditorium.
OWAO was organised for the first time ever and was held in Saransk, Russia from September 26 to October 2.
The competition seeks to promote astronomy education, recognize bright students, and build worldwide academic relations.
The competition was conducted remotely with the exams being monitored through video surveillance. It consisted of four rounds- theoretical, practical, observational, and test rounds. Participants were required to use computers for data processing and analysis.
The selection process for the competition was regulated by the Bangladesh Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (BDOAA).