Saturday, 20 May, 2023, 8:31 AM
Home City News

Open World Astronomy Olympiad

Winners receive awards at Russian embassy

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Aleksandr Mantytsky, handed over medals to six Bangladeshi "1st The Open World Astronomy Olympiad (OWAO)" winners on Thursday.

The Russian Embassy in Dhaka and the Russian House ogranized the medals distribution programme at Russian Embassy auditorium.
OWAO was organised for the first time ever and was held in Saransk, Russia from September 26 to October 2.
The wininners are: Hritom Sarker Oyon, from Adamjee Cantonment Public School, bagged the silver medal at the competition while the bronze winners include Imdadullah Raji from Notre Dame College, Ahnaf Anwar Nafi from Chattogram College, Radh Chowdhury from Dhaka Residential Model College, Faiyaz Siddiquee from DPS STS School, and Md Faijul Kabir Jishan from Ananda Mohan College.

The competition seeks to promote astronomy education, recognize bright students, and build worldwide academic relations.
Among others Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Aleksandr Mantytsky, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Science and Technology MD Abdul Momin were present at the programme.

The competition was conducted remotely with the exams being monitored through video surveillance. It consisted of four rounds- theoretical, practical, observational, and test rounds. Participants were required to use computers for data processing and analysis.
 
The selection process for the competition was regulated by the Bangladesh Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (BDOAA).



