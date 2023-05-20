Video
Three more dengue patients hospitalised

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Three more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning.

All of the new patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka. No cases were recorded outside of Dhaka in the past 24 hours.
 
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 127 dengue patients, including 106 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 1,362 dengue cases, 1,223 recoveries, and twelve deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.     UNB


