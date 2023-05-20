|
Three more dengue patients hospitalised
Three more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning.
All of the new patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka. No cases were recorded outside of Dhaka in the past 24 hours.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 127 dengue patients, including 106 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 1,362 dengue cases, 1,223 recoveries, and twelve deaths this year.