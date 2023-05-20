Video
17 including 4 women arrested for alleged fraud using mobile apps

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

RAJSHAHI, May 18: Police arrested 17 suspected operatives including four women of a fraud gang involved with realising money from people through several mobile phone applications from different areas of Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj.

The arrestees are Md Mohiuddin Mahri, 31, Bani Saad Monihaj, 23, Md Sana Miah, 35, Md Latin, 43, Md Mehedhi Hasan, 23, Md Hasan Imam Proncy, 33, Md Belayet Hossain, 28, Md Maruf Ahmed, 27, Sabbir Hossain Loyin, 26, Shahabul Islam Nishu, 22, Faizul Islam, 24, Md Sohan Khan, 21, Abdul Wadud, 25, Iti Akter, 20, Sriti Shah Soumik, 21, Ayesha, 21 and Rubaya, 20.

According to a media release signed by Md Rafiqul Alam, an additional deputy commissioner (Media) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), police in association with Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) arrested the 17 people from Dhaka and two other districts.

Initially the members of the fraud gang asked people to install a mobile phone application 'Rapid Cash' for taking a loan of Tk 30,000 and sent some money to the mobile phone user in cash, it said.

Later, the app users were asked to refund the money with a huge amount of interest, otherwise their naked pictures will be shared on social media including Facebook as they provided their pictures and relevant information from the NID card , it reads.

After being deceived by the gang, one Abul Ahsan lodged a case with the RMP's Boalia police station in this regard on May 14.

Later, the police and the ATU arrested them from different areas of the country and recovered 11 laptops, 10 mobile phone sets, 5 pen drives and cash.

The suspects landed in jail following an order by a Rajshahi court on Thursday, the press release said.     UNB


