Five robbers arrested in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 19: Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) arrested five alleged dacoits from the city's rail station area under Kotwali thana early on Friday.The arrestees were identified as Md Moinuddin, 25, Md Ismail,28, Md Sakib, 26, Md Yasin Arafat, 22 and Md Rasel, 20.Acting on a tip off, a team of police conducted drive in the aforesaid area and arrested the robbers when they were taking preparation to commit robbery, said Jahedul Kabir, Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali thana.Police also recovered five sharp knives from their possessions.A case was filed with Kotwali thana in this connection. BSS