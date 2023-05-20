Video
Onion prices making people weep

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

The skyrocketing price of onions that has been taking a heavy toll on consumers has been blamed on an organised syndicate of unscrupulous traders. Judged by continued rise in onion prices, a question has been revolving whether the syndicate is controlling the government like the tail wagging the dog.
 
Unfortunately, the price of onion further shot up exorbitantly last week when consumers were already gasping amid mounting costs of other daily essentials.  

Price of onion has reportedly gone up by Tk 65 per kg to Tk 80 per kg. According to information from the state marketing organization, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), local onion is being sold at Tk 70 to Tk 75 per kg in the market, while imported onion is Tk 70 to Tk 80 per kg.

Just 15 days ago onion was being sold at a reasonable price as a kg of this spice was selling at Tk 50 to Tk 55 while a month ago it was sold at Tk 35 to Tk 38 per kg.

For reasons unknown both retail and wholesale traders are exploiting the market situation by either citing lame excuse of shortage in onion imports or selling them at exorbitant prices just to fleece consumers.

As a result, low-income people are the hardest hit with many cooking their meals without this spice.  Even middle and lower middle class people also find it difficult to buy onions.

We have penned down several editorials on this issue. And we believe, had our words not fallen on deaf ears of the authorities concerned, the volatility of kitchen market would have not prolonged so far.

Now the way the dishonest traders have been toying with common people by bulging their pockets is quite unacceptable. What's more, they suddenly raise essential commodities' prices every now and then under the very nose of authorities.

Poor consumers have nothing to do. They just see price gouging continue to rip them off.

This time not only onion prices have gone up. Prices of other essential items ranging from vegetables to baby food items have been on the rise.  

We plead with the government to intensify monitoring of the markets by increasing mobile courts. Government must strengthen TCB to its full capacity so that it can meet demand by regularly supplying kitchen essentials to low-income group.

What is urgently needed now is a short-term solution to stabilize the price of onion and immediately address the woes and suffering of consumers. In addition, a long-term policy must be adopted to keep the price hike from recurring with ensuring steady onion supply, punitive measures against hoarders and support for local farmers.

Please listen to the cries of consumers.



