Saturday, 20 May, 2023, 8:30 AM
Home Editorial

Beware of toxic parthenium, a health hazard

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Jessore University of Science and Technology (JUST) campus is covered in toxic Parthenium. The green bushy plants with white flowers may look like a common weed from a distance, but it is actually a North-American species of poisonous weed.

It is one of the 100 invasive plant species in the world. It can be a serious health risk for everyone including university teachers and students.

This terrible weed is scattered around the university along the various roads, teacher dormitories, student halls, playgrounds. However, its prevalence is more in areas adjacent to Karuitla, Sheikh Hasina Student Hall, Taraman Bibi Hall Road, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Academic Bhawan Road from Shaheed Minar Square, Fishery Hatchery adjacent to the Medical Center.

As a result, there is a possibility of serious diseases like allergies, frequent fevers, unbearable headaches, high blood pressure, and asthma.

Since it is airborne, everyone should use masks to get rid of it. Many students took pictures with the flowers and took them home. As a result, they are having allergies. Since the weed is harmful, authority should take proper steps to prevent it.

Ashikujaman Syed,
Research Assistant,
Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)


