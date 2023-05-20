

Stop poisoning seasonal fruits



At the beginning of summer in Bangladesh, in the immense glory of nature, trees and plants are full of seasonal fruits, making the environment colorful and beautifying.



Almost from the first week of Jaishtya, these seasonal fruits start coming to the market. Due to the high demand of buyers and sellers for new fruits and vegetables, the market became lively.

Formalin kills bacteria and fungi and prevents the growth of new bacteria. And so, to keep fruits, vegetables, fish and meat fresh for a long time, a class of unscrupulous traders use this harmful food ingredient.



Even though the season is full of fruits, there is absolutely no possibility of getting any fruit in the market without formalin. According to a recent report published in a national daily, Parbhish Bachao Andolan (PABA) has tested and found that '94 percent of the mangoes in the capital Dhaka market have formalin. And this chemical is used in 100% litchi and jam.



Unscrupulous traders use formalin to keep fruits fresh and fresh for a long time for high profits. On the other hand, chemical carbide is used for easy ripening of fruits. Due to the addiction of excessive profit, raw mangoes are crushed without ripening on the mango tree, and carbide is added to the parcels when the parcels are conveniently far away according to the order, so that the mangoes ripen in one night.''



Even if they gain temporarily, they never think that this food is going back to themselves or to their house. This formalin is a dangerous chemical substance for public health and unauthorized, excessive and unnecessary use of formalin for food preservation, decomposition or any other purpose is causing incurable diseases.



According to the information of the Department of Agriculture and Health, if formalin enters the body, it causes cancer, leukemia, kidney, skin and respiratory diseases. Eating mangoes mixed with carbides causes jaundice, gastric, respiratory problems, diarrhea and cancer. Kidney and liver are destroyed.



A pregnant mother will give birth to her baby by consuming these poisoned foods. As a result we get sick, malnourished and disabled children who are the future of tomorrow. A handful of human beings are running this evil in silence. This heinous crime has been going on for more than a decade. The government passed the Formalin Control Act in 2015 to prevent the misuse of formalin and regulate the import, production, transportation, storage, sale and use of formalin and to prevent its misuse as a harmful substance in order to protect public health.



In this law, it is said, 'If any person sells or uses formalin without a license or if any person assists anyone in the commission of the said crime, then the act of said person shall be a crime, and he shall be imprisoned for not more than 2 (two) years, but 6 ( Not less than six) months, or more than 4 (four) lakhs of rupeesFine, but not less than 1 (one) lakh rupees, or shall be punished with both. Despite such punishment, unscrupulous businessmen have become very active.



But some very profitable suppliers in our country feel free to mix various chemicals in mangoes to preserve them for a long time. Last year, there was a huge uproar over this seasonal fruit. Truckloads of mangoes were wasted. Checkposts were set up at all four points of entry into the capital, Dhaka. However, apparently, the fruit traders suffered huge losses. But on the other hand, the police operation has saved people from long-term exposure to poison. It is not possible for the state or the government alone to change this situation without collective initiative.



If there is no public awareness along with the government initiatives, the government initiatives will also fail at some point. That is why the people should be aware and watchful along with the administration to eliminate the violence of dishonest businessmen. Do not eat poison in the name of fruit.



Maybe you are lovingly buying seasonal fruits for your beloved children or sick parents and thinking how to eat seasonal fruits without feeding your loved ones, you boldly bought them. Close your eyes and see if you are knowingly putting poison in their mouths in the name of fruit? Maybe you couldn't buy the fruit in a few seasons because it was mixed, so what? You are no longer feeding poison to your people in the name of fruit. In this way, after several years of business success, the profiteers may come to their senses. Majority of the people of the country are not unaware but those who are aware are also sitting with their hands folded, so day by day their running is increasing.



A few days ago, there was a boom in watermelons during the month of Ramadan. Some unscrupulous syndicate traders took one watermelon from the marginal farmers for TK 70-80 and sold it in the city at the rate of Tk 300-400 per kg. Seeing this, if the buyers stop buying for a few days, the watermelon syndicate will face losses.



To protect the fruit from this poison, formalin-containing fruits and vegetables should be soaked in warm water mixed with vinegar for 30 minutes after bringing them from the market. Then it should be washed well and used. This will greatly reduce the effects of formalin. Also, if you have to eat seasonal fruits, bring them from the village in bulk and share them with your own people. Inform the administration if you find any unscrupulous traders. Save yourself from formalin poisoning, save family, relatives, love the country.



The writer is a columnist and advocate, Judge Court, Khulna.



America's Walmart, the world's largest retailer, was reported to buy mangoes from Bangladesh for its London branch. It is also known that last year a foreign team including representatives of Walmart visited several districts including Rajshahi, Satkhira to see every stage of production. After confirming whether any kind of harmful chemicals have been used in the mangoes, the mangoes are allowed to be exported to Walmart only after they have been tested in the public health department's laboratory and proved to be safe. 