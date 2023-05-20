Video
Post Covid challenges and prospects  for our education

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Mohammad Nasir Uddin

Bangladesh made an outstanding progress in the most of the targets in MDGs (Millennium Development Goals) implementation prior to the targeted timeline specially the areas of school enrolment. Last couple of years we have an immense success in enrolling Children into school, especially enrolment of girls' students.

Quantitatively its achievements are really praiseworthy but the main concern to achieve SDG-4: Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning for all; is still challenging for Bangladesh. Government has taken number of initiatives to ensure quality in education. But it is still far away for many reasons. In the last few years, the government has been trying to ensure the use of technology in education in various ways. Adequate training program of "Digital Content development" has been launched across the country both in person and online.

Meanwhile The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented disruption to schools and learners Across the Country. There has been significant focus on 'recovering' the existing system but there is also an opportunity to 'build back better' and to re-imagine our education system going forward.

Our Education System suffers from a number of longstanding weaknesses that pre-date the pandemic. The pandemic provides us with an opportunity to stand back and reflect on these weaknesses. Recently a survey was conducted to address those weaknesses in several districts on the integration of technology and Teachers skill on it. Result shows a Scenario that denotes a vulnerable situation of upcoming post covid classroom sating. Beside axiomatic challenges fallen, the study has identified some more areas where the pandemic has the potential to open up new conversations about the future of schooling in Bangladesh.

We are optimistic to retain the successive flow regarding to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (2016-2030). Because, the Government has continued to implement policies and programs to increase access to education and training, improve quality and relevance of education, reduce inequality in education and giving emphasize on knowledge and skills in science, technology and innovation. Despite various government efforts and progress achieved in the education sector in different dimensions significant challenges remain on the root level.
 
Fear of examinations and defective grading system is expected to be dissolved by the newly dissimilated curriculum. Survey says that Most of the teachers are not confident enough to conduct a session using technology since they don't have the competency of handling technological equipment and manage its using. Some of them report that they have training on using ICT but they are badly in need of device/accessories configured similarly. A significant number of teachers and guardians are seen satisfied in traditional lesson delivery. It is assumed that they are not willing to accept the change under any circumstances.

Besides supplying from the government some teachers have arranged their own smart device to use in their classroom. But access to internet is much troublesome and expensive. Another challenge is overcrowded classroom. Moreover teachers are overwhelmed by the inefficiency and incompetence of management body. Sometimes teachers are seen involved with local politics and they became violently reckless. Consequently chain of command remains fall broken. Local teachers are seen pretty much on such events.

Sometimes teachers have to face the interference from the political activists and even from different authorities what is undesirable. Government has initiated a number of training programs for teacher's capacity building but those are conventional and routine activities. As a result, it doesn't carry any effective force. Parent teachers Association is not seen functioning effectively in most of the institutions. Schools do not have functional water, sanitation facilities responsive to gender or disability, as well as menstrual hygiene, which significantly contribute to performance and attendance of girls. Since learning in the school is not seemed joyful and purposeful, School going Children leave the school and get involved with various mischiefs.

To improve the quality of education by addressing the challenges mentioned; a multilateral and mutual strategy is a must. Capacity building of teachers and education officials' is the first and foremost urgency. Keeping National policy in mind, the Training program should be designed on the basis of community demand. Beside Pedagogy and Technology Integration in the Classroom- teacher should be trained on Teaching Global issues. Community and Local administration can make fund to arrange such kind of effective cluster based training, incorporating selected local donors and stakeholders. Beside government, local initiative can be taken to raise fund for buying digital equipment for the school. Donors are usually chose madrashas and Mosques for donating money. Public representatives, Local Administrators, Education Administrators and civil society can take initiative to motivate them for funding to main stream education system.

It is strongly recommended that internet connectivity should be expanded to every corner of the country urgently. Relentless effort of some dedicated teachers raises the light of hope. Teachers are to be encouraged for making and sharing innovative ideas and thoughts by awarding them from time to time. Different infrastructure including rich library, common room and several clubs are highly demanded for an aesthetic environment for learning. Functional water, sanitation facilities responsive to gender or disability, as well as menstrual hygiene are indispensable need in every institution. It is recommended to form an "Adolescent health support corner" headed by a female teacher immediately in every school.

Local Administration, Public Representatives, Civil Society and Political leaders can ensure the expected competency of the person who will be the part of school management committee. Monitoring policy should be reshuffled. For effective incorporation of parents in teaching learning process PTA should be an active part of the school. Taking safety measures for girls and action against sexual harassment is the crying need for reducing dropout rate of girls from the school. Besides enforcing law and order, motivational campaigns will be a great influential element for this change.
The writer is Head Teacher, Ichhapura Govt. Model High School and Vice President, English Teachers Association of Bangladesh (ETAB)


