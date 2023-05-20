

Joint Arab action essential amid region’s complex challenges



In light of the current international and regional geopolitical era, it is not likely to talk about bringing significant changes to the work of the Arab League, which reflects the working mechanisms of the Arab region. Instead, new and creative initiatives must gradually be thought of to strengthen both Arab unity and the collaborations among sovereign states.



Changes within the Arab League must cover topics pertaining to the Arab youth and creating an active role for the specialized and technical organizations within the organization, such as the adoption of economic, social and cultural projects that restore the Arab League's popularity among the Arab population.

There have been many positive initiatives related to the significant role of the Arab League in recent years, considering the noteworthy transformations that are taking place in many other regional organizations, especially the EU. More challenges exist in light of the recent changes in international and regional tensions, especially the current state of instability and turmoil in countries such as Libya, Yemen and Sudan.



The role of the Arab League, in light of the international geopolitical scene, is presented as follows.



First, the future of the Arab League is now inseparable from the context of global and regional transformations and the effects of globalization, especially concerning the search by many international actors for alternative organizations. This applies to the UN itself as well as many regional organizations that have been more active and effective, especially the EU, which has been facing real crises since the UK left it.



Second, Arab-Arab differences are no longer the only prominent aspect behind the shortness in effectiveness of the Arab League. Still, the escalation in the impact of regional interventions in Arab affairs since 2011 has become more severe than before and a more influential factor, as Arab hotspots have become areas of conflict and obstacles in the work of the Arab League.



Third, further discussions around the Arab League should consider several important elements, the most prominent of which is how Arab countries view the regional security arrangements. There needs to be a focus on the idea of reviving the Arab system to remedy internal imbalances in the positions of international and regional actors and neighboring Arab countries.



In this context, the Arab League faces many challenges, both because of its structural nature and because of its charter. It is permissible to say that the survival of this entity and the continuation of its sessions have maintained an acceptable level of continuity. Despite all the challenges, the organization has remained an indispensable symbol, though it needs to strengthen common frameworks and adopt new and gradual initiatives that keep pace with fresh international and regional changes, reserving joint Arab action and activating its political and security performance.



In this regard, it is noted that the technical and specialized organizations within the Arab League's structure play an important and successful role that has led to the survival of the idea of joint Arab action. In addition, the various meetings of the league remain - despite everything - necessary because they always emphasize the prevention of regional infiltrations and the Arab dimension in international interactions. Such multilateral relations and cooperation among Arab states can be one of the main pillars in enhancing the role of the Arab League in the region.



Multilateral collaborations among regional and international actors are an essential factor in addressing complex global challenges. Countries are together able to find solutions that are more effective, efficient and sustainable than those pursued bilaterally. Multilateral relations promote dialogue and understanding among nations, especially in our Arab region, and build confidence between various actors, helping to reduce the current tensions and prevent future conflicts.



The Arab region is a challenging and enduring neighborhood made for marathon runners, not for sprinters. Saudi Arabia is a marathoner, guided by the values of positive communication, regional dialogue, stability, development and prosperity for itself and its region.

Arab News



