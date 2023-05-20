Video
Home Countryside

Batiaghata villagers suffer for lack of bridge

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

BATIAGHATA, KHULNA, May 19: A bamboo pathway over the Kharia River in Batiaghata Upazila of the district has been turned into a death trap.

This alternative bamboo pathway has been of public use for a long 52 years. The river has flowed through the middle of two villages- Badamtala and Bolabunia of the upazila.
    
People of at least seven villages including Mitebhanga, Boyarbhanga, Badamtala Hetalbunia, and Fultala have to cross the bridge for going to Badamtala Bazar. Students of these villages also use it.

Already many students have faced accidents on the deplorable bridge. While crossing the pathway, many people fell into the river.

After the independence, the bamboo bridge was raised linking communications between people of two banks of the river. During the War of Liberation, many innocent villagers were killed by Pakistani occupation forces beside that bridge.

Former chairman of Batiaghata Union Manuranjan Mandal said, Tk 50 lakh was allocated twice for constructing a metallic bridge at that point; but due to deep bed of the river, the contractor couldn't work properly; if the fund would be a bit bigger, the bridge could be raised.

Chairman of that union Pallab Biswas Ritu  said, the bridge construction process is on-going.

Batiaghata Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Nurul Alam said, "I can't say anything about the bridge at the moment. I will have to talk with officials concerned to know about its status."

Batiaghata Upazila Chairman Ashraful Alam Khan said, "I will raise the bridge matter at the monthly coordination meeting, and later on, necessary measures will be taken as soon as possible."



Batiaghata villagers suffer for lack of bridge
