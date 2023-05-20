Video
Farmers trained on nutritious gardening at Lalpur

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

NATORE, May 19: Farmers in Lalpur Upazila of the district have received a two-day training on model nutritious gardening.
The training imparted technique on preparing a model nutritious garden on open space around a building, which is covered with concrete or other hard materials.

It was provided by officials of the agriculture department in the upazila.
Under the project of Making Model Nutritious Garden on Uncultivated Land, the training was organized in the upazila hallroom on Wednesday and Thursday.

About 30 male and female farmers took part in the training.  On the concluding day on Thursday, vegetable seeds of different varieties were handed over to the participants free of cost.

Among others, Rafiqul Islam, Lalpur Upazila agriculture officer, and Arifuzzaman, agriculture extension officer, were present at the training.


