



KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Md Nurul Islam, BSC, a retired teacher of Char Lawrence High School in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district and father of Medical Officer of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Dr Akil Al Islam, died on Wednesday night.



He was 80.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held in Char Falkon area on Thursday morning.

Later on, he was buried at his family graveyard.



He left behind his wife, two sons, four daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Mozaharul Islam

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: Freedom Fighter (FF) Mozaharul Islam of Sapahar Upazila in the district died of heart failure at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at 11 am on Wednesday. He was 70.



His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Dangapara High School Field in the upazila at 5 pm.



Later on, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.



FF Mozaharul left behind his wife, three sons, one daughter, grandchildren and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Bashir Ullah

MONPURA, BHOLA: Hazi Md Bashir Ullah, father of Monpura Upazila Correspondent of The Daily Observer Md Abdullah Jewel, died at CMH Hospital in Dhaka early Saturday. He was 77.



After his Namaz-e-Janaza, he was buried at a graveyard in the upazila.



He left behind his wife, two sons and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



