Man dies from snakebite at Bagatipara







The deceased was identified as Ajab Ali Sarker, 55, son of late Panchu Sarker, a resident of Sailkona Bhuiyan Para area under Faguardiar Union in the upazila.



Local sources said a venomous snake bit Ajab Ali while he was cutting grass at a field in the area at around 11am, which left him critically injured.

The family members rushed him to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) as his condition deteriorated further.



Later on, Ajab Ali succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH while undergoing treatment.



Bagatipara Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.



