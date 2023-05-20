

Farmers get bumper Boro paddy at Santhia



According to field sources, Boro paddy cutting is taking place in a festive manner in the upazila.



Boro of high yielding and hybrid species have been cultivated at a large scale in the upazila.

Farmers said, the bumper Boro yielding was favoured by timely irrigation, and seed and fertiliser supply.



According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension-Santhia, this season, a total of 5,717 hectares (ha) of land has been brought under Boro in the upazila against the target of 5,505 ha.



The farmed paddy species included Bangabandhu Paddy-100, BRRI Paddy-88,89,92, hybrid Tej Gold, SL-8 hybrid, Tia, and Lalteer. But BRRI Paddy-28, 29, 89 species have been mostly farmed.



At a rate of 41 metric tons (mt) per ha, the production (rice) target has been fixed at 23,440 mt.



Farmers Alauddin of Gourigram, Abdul Mannan of Dhatalpur Village, Wazed Ali of Jourgachha Villlage said, their per bigha farming cost including cutting and threshing stands at Tk 10,000-12,000.



Santhia Upazila Agriculture officer Sanjib Goswami said, incentives of rich seeds and fertiliser were provided to growers.



"Our sub-assistant agriculture officers maintained regular field inspection, held field day, and organized farmers' gathering. Both fair weather and right advice facilitated the bumper yielding."



