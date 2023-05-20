Six to die, 18 get life term in murder, rape cases







JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife and son in Khetlal Upazila in 2005.



Joypurhat Additional Sessions Judge Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict.

The condemned convict is Rezaul Karim alias Bhadu, a resident of Hapania Village in Khetlal Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000.



Advocate Nripendranath Mondal, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, Rezaul Karim stabbed his wife Anguri Begum, 45, and son Rafiqul, 10, to death with a sharp weapon on April 18 in 2005, and fled away.



Mozahar Ali, brother of deceased Anguri Begum, filed a case with Kshetlal Police Station (PS) on the same day as the plaintiff.



After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on August 9, 2005. Following this, the court delivered the verdict after taking depositions of the witnesses.



CHATTOGRAM: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for killing his pregnant wife in Paschim Mohora area under Chandgaon PS of the city on October 15, 2016.



The court of 6th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Sirajam Munira handed down the verdict on Wednesday.

The court also fined the convict Tk 20,000.



The convicted is Md Ridwanul Haque Hridoy alias Sohel Rana, 36, hails from Kalaramar Chara Chaliatali Village under Moheshkhali Upazila of Cox's Bazar.



PP Advocate Dirghatam Barua said, Shanu, wife of the convict, was nine months pregnant. On October, 15, 2016, Hridoy strangled her to death over an extramarital affair.



According to the case statement, police recovered the Shanu's hanging body from her rented house at Paschim Mohora in the city at night.



Later on, the deceased's brother Md Iskandor lodged a case with Chandgaon PS accusing his brother-in-law.



Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court against the convict on on February 16, 2017.



After examining records and taking depositions of 10 witnesses, Judge Sirajam Munira delivered the verdict.



RAJSHAHI: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for raping a teenage girl in 2018.



Rajshahi Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Muhammad Hasanuzzaman delivered the verdict in the afternoon.



The convict is Shahjahan, 60, a resident of Kangari area under Charghat Upazila.



He was also fined Tk 1,00,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in prison.



According to the prosecution, Shahjahan threatened the girl for her life and took to his house, where he violated her.



After three months of being rapped, the victim started suffering from various types of physical problems.



She was taken to Charghat Upazila Family Planning Office, where the doctors declared her as three months pregnant.



Later on, the victim's father filed a case with Charghat PS against the accused in 2019.



After examining the case records, Judge Muhammad Hasanuzzaman handed down the verdict on Tuesday.



PP of the court Shamsun Nahar confirmed the matter.



JHENIDAH: A court in the district on Monday sentenced three young men to death for raping a schoolgirl in Sadar Upazila on August 12, 2019.



Jhenidah Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Mizanur Rahman delivered the verdict in the afternoon.



The convicts are: Badsha, Ruhul Amin, Monnu Mia, residents of Khajura Village under Jhenidah Municipality.



The court also fined them Tk 1 lakh each.



According to the prosecution, the trio kidnapped a seventh grader when she went to a crossing of the village in search of her mother. They took the victim to a mango orchard, where they violated her on August 12 in 2019.



The victim managed to escape the scene at midnight and informed her father.



Later on, the victim's father filed a case with Jhenidah Sadar PS in this regard.



Police submitted the charge-sheet against the trio after finishing investigation in the case.



After examining the case records and taking deposition of the witnesses, Judge Md Mizanur Rahman handed down the verdict.

PP of the court Adv Bazlur Rahman confirmed the matter.



MANIKGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced five people to life-term of rigorous imprisonment for killing a woman after rape.



Manikganj Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Sabina Yasmin passed the verdict at noon.



The convicts are: Nurul Haq, Abul Kashem, Tajul, Delwar, and Bahez Uddin.



The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more years in jail.



According to the prosecution, on November 8, 2013, the convicts strangled one Sheuli Akter, wife of Rafiq Mia of Baluchar area of Shibalaya, to death after rape at Zionpur Bazar of Daulatpur Upazila.



Police recovered her body from a river bank the next day. The deceased's father filed a case against seven people with the Daulatpur PS in this regard.



LAXMIPUR: Three separate courts sentenced a man to death and four others to life-term in jail in different murder cases in the district.



A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in Sadar Upazila in 2022.



Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict at around 12 pm.



The condemned convict is Khokon Sheikh, 49, hails from Sariakandi Upazila in Bogura District.



The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.



According to the case statement, On April 17, 2022, convict Khokon Sheikh stabbed his wife Shahar Banu, 45, to death in a rented house in stadium area under Laxmipur Municipality as she developed an extramarital affair with Khokon's cousin.



Saidul Islam, son of the deceased, filed a murder case with Laxmipur Sadar PS accusing his father on the next day in this regard.



After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.



Following this, the court delivered the verdict on Monday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



Meanwhile, a court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his mother in Ramganj Upazila on February 23, 2022.



Lakshmipur District and Session Judge Court judge Md Rahibul Islam delivered the verdict in the afternoon.



The convict is Redwan Hossain Milon, son of the deceased Amena Begum. He is a resident of Asharkota Village under Naogaon Union of the upazila.



The court also fined the convicted Tk 10,000.



Jasim Uddin, PP of the court, confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, at the night of February 23, 2022, Milon hacked his mother to death over a trivial matter and tried to burn her body in his house to hide the incident.



In the next morning, locals saw the fire in the house and recovered the body from the floor of the deceased's house.



In the afternoon, the convict's elder brother Tipu Sultan filed a case with Ramganj PS against him.



Following the case, police arrested the young man, and he confessed his crime during primary interrogation.



Later on, the investigation officer of the case and Sub-Inspector (SI) of the PS Md Oliullah submitted the charge-sheet against him to the court on June 22, 2022.



After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the court pronounced the verdict on Thursday.



Earlier, a man and his two sons have been jailed for life for killing a youth over collecting money for under construction mosque in Raipur Upazila in 2019.



Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Md Rahibul Islam passed the verdict on Wednesday in presence of the convicts, said Lakshmipur Judge Court PS Jasim Uddin.



The three convicts are Abdul Malek and his two sons Jahidul Islam and Md Khalek, residents of Shibpur area of Raipur Municipality.



They were found guilty of murdering a youth Sayed Ahmed, son of Shamsul Haq Bepari.



According to the prosecution, Sayed Ahmed was suffering from mental disorder.



On August 7, 2019, he went to collect money for the under construction mosque near his house. He and Jahidul locked into a clash over the issue. Ahmed got injured at that time. He was treated locally first.



But locals found Ahmed critically injured in the evening near his house. They took Ahmed to the Noakhali Hospital, but he died on the way. Mother of the deceased as plaintiff filed a murder case against four people mentioning their names.



The investigation officer of the case Mohammad Nazmul Hosen of PBI Noakhali District office submitted a charge-sheet against three people to the court on September 18, 2021.



Following this, the court handed down the verdict on Wednesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



NARAIL: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced five people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man in Kalia Upazila in 2010.



District Additional and Sessions Judge Md Akram Hossain passed the verdict on Sunday.



The court also fined each convicts Tk 30, 000. It also acquitted 21 accused as the allegations brought against them were not proved.



The condemned convicts are: Faijur Mollah, Faruk Mollah, Kamal Khan, Ashikur Rahman and Foshiar Mollah. All of them are residents of Shatbaria Village in Kalia Upazila.



Among the convicts, Ashikur Rahman is on the run while Foshiar Mollah died during hearing, said PP of the court Advocate Emdadul Islam.



According to the case statement, the convicts hacked one Sobhan Faraji to death over previous enmity in Shatbaria Village on April 10 in 2010.



Following the murder, the deceased's brother filed a case accusing 26 people with Kalia PS. Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.



After examining the witnesses and evidences, the court gave the verdict in presence of three convicts.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing his wife over family dispute in Gomastapur Upazila in 2018.



Chapainawabganj District and Session Judge Md Adeeb Ali passed the verdict in presence of the convict.



The condemned convict is Md Tunu, son of late Nur Mohammad, a resident of Daripata Village under Bangabari Union of Gomastapur Upazila.



The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer two more years in jail.



According to the prosecution, on June 19 in 2018, Tunu strangled his wife Rokhsana to death following family dispute.



The deceased's father filed a murder case with Gomastapur PS accusing Tunu on the same day.



On July 31, 2018, investigating officer of the case SI Aslam Khan submitted a charge-sheet against Tunu to the court.



After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the court handed down the verdict on Tuesday.



BARGUNA: A court in the district has awarded a 45-year-old teacher rigorous imprisonment for life for raping a fourth grader female student in 2016.



Judge Md Mashiur Rahman of Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal of Barguna delivered the verdict against the teacher.



At the same time, the court fined teacher Abdul Latif Tk 20,000. In default, he will have to suffer another six months in jail.



The case statement reads that in the evening on March 7, 2016, the victim schoolgirl went to Latif's house for study.



As the evening progressed into night, the child fell asleep on the teacher's bed. Taking advantage of the situation, the teacher forcibly raped the child and she started bleeding profusely.



As the child fell sick, the teacher called in her mother and told her about her daughter's sickness. Later on, the child's mother took her and admitted her to Patharghata Upazila Health Complex.



On March 13, the child's mother filed a case against teacher Latif with the Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal of Barguna citing the allegation of raping her daughter.



Taking the case into cognizance, the tribunal ordered police to register the case with Patharghata PS.



The investigation officer of the case HM Siddiqur Rahman submitted charge-sheet on May 30 against accused Latif. The court delivered the judgement seven years after filing of the case. At that time, accused Latif was present at the court.



Meanwhile, victim schoolgirl's family has expressed satisfaction over the verdict. The plaintiff of the case and child's mother said, "Though delayed, we have received judgment in the case.



Everyone should be cautious so that none dares to commit such a hatred act in future. We are grateful to the honourable court."



SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment in a murder case filed in 2008.



Sirajganj District and Sessions Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir handed down the verdict at 12 pm in absence of the convict.



The condemned convict is Abdul Mannan, 40, son of Asir Uddin, a resident of Banyakandi Village in Ullapara Upazila.



The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

PP of the court Abdur Rahman confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, Abdul Mannan murdered one Ashraful Islam following a feud.



In this regard, the deceased's uncle Khalilur Rahman lodged a murder case with Ullapara PS.



Later on, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.



Following this, the court pronounced the verdict on Tuesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of 13 witnesses.



Convict Abdul Mannan was absent during the trial.



