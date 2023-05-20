

Pabna farmers worried about onion import



Onion seedlings have started hitting the market in the beginning of March. But the price of onion is a little higher.



But the farmers are worried about the news of onion import. Apart from this, the farmers have sought the government support for onion conservation.

At Sujanagar Market in Pabna, newly grown onion seedlings are being sold at Tk 1,500 to Tk 1,600 per maund. Onions are being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 55 per kg depending on the quality in the retail market.



At Boalmari Market of Santhia Upazila, newly grown onion seedlings are being sold at Tk 1,600 to Tk 1,700 per maund. Onions are being sold at Tk 55 to Tk 60 per kg depending on the price in the retail market.



According to Department of Agriculture Extension, farmers have planted onion saplings on about 44 thousand 810 hectares (ha) of land in nine upazilas including Gajna Beel and Ghughudah Beel. This Rabi season, a production of 7 lakh 49 thousand 34 tonnes of onion has been set in the district.



Sultan Mia, a farmer of Athailshimul Village in Ishwardi Upazila, said, the yield has not been good due to natural calamities in the last season; besides, their onion fields got rotted in rain water; and this season, many have farmed onion instead of paddy. Farmers are worried about the news of onion import from India.



Farmer Golam Mostafa said, they have to sell onion at a lower price after harvesting because there is no storage system.



PABNA, May 19: Pabna district is famous as one of the onion warehouses in the country. The planting target for the current season has been met due to good in favourable weather conditions.Onion seedlings have started hitting the market in the beginning of March. But the price of onion is a little higher.But the farmers are worried about the news of onion import. Apart from this, the farmers have sought the government support for onion conservation.At Sujanagar Market in Pabna, newly grown onion seedlings are being sold at Tk 1,500 to Tk 1,600 per maund. Onions are being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 55 per kg depending on the quality in the retail market.At Boalmari Market of Santhia Upazila, newly grown onion seedlings are being sold at Tk 1,600 to Tk 1,700 per maund. Onions are being sold at Tk 55 to Tk 60 per kg depending on the price in the retail market.According to Department of Agriculture Extension, farmers have planted onion saplings on about 44 thousand 810 hectares (ha) of land in nine upazilas including Gajna Beel and Ghughudah Beel. This Rabi season, a production of 7 lakh 49 thousand 34 tonnes of onion has been set in the district.Sultan Mia, a farmer of Athailshimul Village in Ishwardi Upazila, said, the yield has not been good due to natural calamities in the last season; besides, their onion fields got rotted in rain water; and this season, many have farmed onion instead of paddy. Farmers are worried about the news of onion import from India.Farmer Golam Mostafa said, they have to sell onion at a lower price after harvesting because there is no storage system.