Saturday, 20 May, 2023, 8:29 AM
Home Countryside

Woman, 15 structures burnt in two districts

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

A young woman was burnt to death, and 10 Ashrayan houses and five shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Narayanganj and Noakhali, on Thursday.  

NARAYANGANJ: A woman was burnt to death while cooking food at home in Bandar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Deceased Shampa, 20, was the daughter of late Mohsin Mia of Noorbag area under the upazila. She used to live with her mother.
It was known that fire caught Shampa from a gas oven while she was cooking food at home.

After hearing the scream of Shampa, one Hasu Begum rushed there and tried to douse the flame, but could not save her. Shampa died on the spot.

Sub-Inspector of Bandar Police Station Shawkat Ali said as she was an epilepsy patient who apparently fell on the oven's fire after falling sick suddenly.

NOAKHALI: Ten Ashrayan houses and five shops were burnt in separate incidents in the district in two days.
Five shops were gutted by fire in Hatiya Upazila early Thursday.

It was known that a fire originated by electric short circuit broke out at a grocery shop at Mainuddin Bazar in Harani Union at around 1 am, and it soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

Earlier, 10 Ashrayan houses were gutted by fire in Ward No. 8 under Purba Charbata Union of Subarnachar Upazila on Wednesday evening.

Subarnachar Fire Service Station In-Charge Md Nurun Nabi said the fire broke out at a house in Sheikh Hasina Ashrayan Prakalpa at Ward No. 8 in Purba Charbata Union, and it soon engulfed the adjacent houses, which left 10 houses completely burnt.
 
The fire might have originated from electric short circuit, the official added.


