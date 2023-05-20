Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 May, 2023, 8:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four 'commit suicide' in four districts

Published : Saturday, 20 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondents


Four people including two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Rangamati, Noakhali, Rajshahi and Chandpur, in three days.

RANGAMATI: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Taiyab Ali, 23, son of late Md Sharif Ali, a resident of Ward No. 3 area under Raikhali Union in the upazila. He was jeep driver by profession.

It was known that Taiyab Ali was a drug addict.
 
However, he hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room in the house at around 6 am following a family feud.
 
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rangamati General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.  
 
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaptai Police Station (PS) Shafiul Azam Babu confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

NOAKHALI: A housewife has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Sabina Yasmin, 30, was the wife of Ismail Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 2 Kutubpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Sabina committed suicide by hanging herself at home at dawn while her family members were unaware of it.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10 am and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

RAJSHAHI: A student of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has reportedly committed suicide at a dormitory on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Tanveer Ahmed, hailed from Gangni Upazila in Meherpur District, was a fourth year student of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at RUET. He lived in Room No. 355 at Shaheed Lt Selim Hall of the university.  

It was known that Tanveer attempted commit suicide in his room at the dormitory at noon. Sensing the matter, his hall mates rescued him and rushed him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where on-duty doctor Jahidul Islam declared Tanveer dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the RMCH morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately, thought it was assumed that he might have killed himself due to his bad result.

CHANDPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mukta Akhter Anni, 20, wife of Md Sohag, a resident of Shoshairchar Village under Balithuba East Union of the upazila.

Chand Mia, the deceased's father, said, "Mukta was unhappy with his married life as my son-in-law did not communicate with my daughter for long and her in law's used to misbehave with her often."

"In the morning, they informed me that my daughter committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. Being informed, I rushed there and with the help of locals, we brought down the body and informed police," he said.

Faridganj PS OC Abdul Manna said police recovered the body and sent it to Chandpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Batiaghata villagers suffer for lack of bridge
Farmers trained on nutritious gardening at Lalpur
Obituary
Man dies from snakebite at Bagatipara
Farmers get bumper Boro paddy at Santhia
Six to die, 18 get life term in murder, rape cases
Pabna farmers worried about onion import
Woman, 15 structures burnt in two districts


Latest News
Russia recruited over 100,000 troops in 2023: Medvedev
17 fishermen held with current nets in Lakshmipur
RAB rescues 3-year-old kidnapped child; masterminds arrested in Dhaka
School teacher 'commits suicide' jumping under train in Cumilla
BNP is preparing for arson terrorism in name of road march: Quader
Bangladesh 'A' earn hardfought draw against West Indies 'A'
Govt to import onions if price not decreased within two days: Minister
Govt's time is over despite PM goes abroad frequently: Fakhrul
DMP arrests 44 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Elderly man commits suicide in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of Defence Minister of the Republic of Kosovo
45th BCS preliminary test held Friday
Juba Dal leader held under DSA in Kurigram
Gazipur mayor candidate Zaida Khatun's car attacked during campaign
PM urges Islamic scholars to stand boldly against militancy, terrorism
PM inaugurates Hajj programme-2023
Guardiola salutes 'special' Man City after Real rout seals final berth
Dhaka-Ctg Highway to remain closed Saturday for 2hrs
30 injured as police charge batons Khulna BNP rally, 10 held
Four women among 17 held for cheating people using mobile apps
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft