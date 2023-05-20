

Market prices of watermelon satisfy Dacope farmers



The watermelon yielding has been less due to severe scarcity of irrigation water in the upazila. Also compared to the last year, the watermelon cultivation was made on lesser land.



According to market sources, growers are happy to get bumper price of their produce.



According to sources at the Upazila Agriculture Office, there are 20,883 hectares (ha) of cultivable land in the upazila. Of this, 6,320 ha have been brought under watermelon in nine unions and one Pourasabha against last year's 7,605 ha.



Besides, Boro paddy has been cultivated on 340 ha, sunflower on 308 ha, maize on 28 ha, melon on 20 ha, sesame on 7 ha, Mugdal on 8 ha, ginger on 8 ha, turmeric on 8 ha, and vegetables on 205 ha.

The fallow land stands at 13,641 ha.



The irrigation of watermelon fields was hampered due to drought; canals and ponds dried. But a sudden rainfall in the mid-season resolved the irrigation water crisis by a little bit. Some growers suffered losses but most growers are getting benefitted for fair prices.



Growers complained, local brokers, intermediaries, transport syndicate, traffic jam at ferry Ghat and excessive toll are reducing their profits.



A former union member and farmer of Kailashganj area Sindhu Ray said, he farmed watermelon on nine bighas of land at a cost of about Tk 2.20 lakh.



But before beginning of the watermelon season, some people lifted salty water through several sluice gates submerging local water bodies. So he fell into irrigation crisis. But the mid-season rainfall facilitated his yielding.



He has sold watermelon of Tk 5.76 lakh with an encouraging profit. But sizes of fruits have been smaller because of excessively adulterated seeds, he added.



Pranab Kabiraj, a farmer of Botbunia area, said, his 18 bighas of watermelon fields cultivated at Tk 3-4 lakh came under virus attack due to lack of irrigation. He could not protect his fields by applying advice of the agriculture officials. He has suffered a big loss.



Upazila Agriculture Officer K.M Maksudunnabi said, the sale of watermelon fields is almost at the end. The total production stands at 20 crore 22 lakh and 40 thousand kilograms. If per kilogram watermelon price is estimated on an average basis, the total sale will be Tk 283 crore, 13 lakh and 60 thousand, he added.



