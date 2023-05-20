11 killed, 26 injured in separate road mishaps







BOGURA: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured when a bus hit the bike on the Dhunat-Sherpur road in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Ferdous Alam, 43, hailed from Kazipur Upazila in Sirajganj District.

Police and local sources said the accident took place at around 3 pm in the Ullapara area when a bus hit the motorcycle, leaving the duo critically injured.



The injured were rescued and taken to Dhunat Upazila Health Complex, where Ferdous Alam died while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed over it to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.



The injured person was shifted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital for better treatment.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dhunat Police Station (PS) Monirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



BARAIGRAM, NATORE: An activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), who was injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Thursday afternoon.



Deceased Jamratul Hasan Mithun alias Shanto, 22, was the son of Minhaz Uddin, a resident of Garhmati Village under Gopalpur Union in the upazila. He was an activist of Gopalpur Union Unit of BCL and a technician by profession.



Gopalpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abu Bakar Siddique said Shanto was going towards Ishwardi on Thursday noon riding by a motorcycle. On the way, another motorcycle collided with his vehicle in Muladuli area. Which left Shanto seriously injured.



Injured Shanto was rescued and taken to the RMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon while undergoing treatment, the UP chairman added.



GOPALGANJ: A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Muksudpur Upazila of the district early Thursday.



The deceased was identified as Litu Fakir, 40, hailed from Saltha Upazila in Faridpur District.



Police and local sources said a cement-laden truck hit an excavator standing on the side of the road in Kadampur area of the upazila at around 1 am. Litu Fakir, who was in the excavator, died on the spot and three others were seriously injured at that time.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The injured were admitted to hospital.



Muksudpur PS SI Sajib Mondal confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



NARAYANGANJ: A truck drivers' union leader was killed after being hit by a truck in Siddhirganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.



The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam Ratan, 50, a resident of Sailo area in Narayanganj City. He was a joint general secretary of inter-district truck drivers' union Simrail unit.



According to police and local sources, a speedy truck hit Ratan while he was crossing the road in Shimrail area of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at night, which left him seriously injured.



He was rescued and taken to Sugandha Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Kanchpur Highway Police Shimrail Camp Traffic Inspector AKM Sharfuddin confirmed the incident.



SIRAJGANJ: Three people including a female SSC examinee have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar and Tarash upazilas of the district on Wednesday.



Two people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district in the evening.



The accident took place in Gazaria area on the Sirajganj-Kazipur regional road under the upazila at around 7:30 pm.



The deceased were identified as Uzzal, 28, son of Naresh, a resident of Tarakandi Village in Kazipur Upazila; and Motahar Hossain, 32, hailed from Alampur Village in the district. Ujjal was a fish trader by profession while Motahar was a CNG driver.



According to police and local sources, Uzzal along with other passengers was going to Simanta Bazaar in Sadar Upazila riding on a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.



On the way, a speedy sand-laden truck hit their auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, which left Uzzal and the auto-rickshaw driver Motahar Hossain dead on the spot and three passengers of the three-wheeler seriously injured.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



Locals rescued the injured persons and took them to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital and a hospital in Bogura.



The identities of the injured persons could not be known immediately.



Sirajganj Sadar PS SI Samar Chandra confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



On the other hand, a teenage girl was killed in another road accident in Tarash Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.



The deceased was identified as Rokhsana Akhter Hasi Khatun, 16, daughter of Abdul Khaleq, a resident of Pangrouhali Village in the upazila. She was participating in the SSC examinations from Jalil Nagar High School in the area this year.



Police and local sources said Rokhsana Akhter Hasi was travelling around riding on her friend's motorcycle in the evening.



At one stage, she fell on the road from the running motorcycle in Nadosyedpur area all of a sudden, which left the girl dead on the spot.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tarash PS Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.



KISHOREGANJ: A teenage boy was killed and his friend injured as their motorcycle hit a roadside wall in Katiadi Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.



The accident took place in Purbachar Paratola area under Lohajuri Union of the upazila at around 6 pm.



The deceased teenager was identified as Shakil Mia, 17, son of Masud Mia, a resident of Charkaunia Konabari area of the union.

According to police and local sources, Shakil along with his friend Nadim went out from Konabari area for a ride on the motorcycle.



When they reached Purbachar Paratola area in the evening, the motorbike driver lost control over the steering of the vehicle and hit hard a roadside wall, which left Shakil dead on the spot and Nadim critically injured.

Lohajuri UP Chairman Haider Marua confirmed the incident.



SYLHET: Two people were killed and three others injured when a truck collided head-on with a pickup van in Jaintiapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.



The deceased were identified as Nurul Islam, 45, and Sayad Ahmed, 35, both were residents of Helirai Village in the upazila.



Police and local sources said the accident took place in Katagong area at around 12 pm when a truck and a cow-laden pickup van collided head-on and fell into a field beside the road, which left two people dead on the spot and three others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.



However, the injured were rescued and taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for treatment.



Jaintiapur Model PS OC Omar Faruk Moral confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



FARIDPUR: At least 15 people were injured when a bus hit a sand-laden truck from behind in Boalmari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The accident took place on the Satoir-Mohammad road in Hatkhola Char Battala area under Moyna Union of the upazila on Wednesday when a speedy bus of 'Golden Lines' lost control over its steering and hit hard a sand-laden drum truck from behind.



Then the truck hit a commuter shop and pharmacy. All the injured are the passengers of the bus. Later on, they were rescued and taken to local hospital.



Boalmari PS OC Mohammad Abdul Ohab confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers visited the scene.



MADARIPUR: A man was killed as his pickup van overturned on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Dasar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The incident took place in Kornopara Bus Stand area of the upazila at around 9:30 am.



The deceased was identified as the pickup van driver Shakil Hawlader, 25, son of late Motin Hawlader, a resident of Purba Botla area under Baligram Union of the upazila.



According to police and local sources, a Tekerhat bound cattle-laden pickup van from Gopalpur overturned on the highway as its driver Shakil lost control over the steering of the vehicle. Shakil was critically injured as he fell under the vehicle.



Locals rescued him and took to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Mostofapur Highway Police Outpost OC Abu Nayeem Mohammad Mofazzel Haque confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



